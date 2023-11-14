The Creative Endeavors Thread Is On the Rebound

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

The start of work a couple of weeks back was delayed by a power outage and so I actually had a real breakfast for a change, along with some sketching.

So after more hemming and hawing last month, I’ve finally fallen back into a groove the likes of which I don’t think I’ve felt since I started painting, let alone in October ’21 (my previous high point). It really feels like I’ve finally gotten a handle on juggling the different artforms I’m trying to explore, along with my work schedule, life energies (for lack of a better phrase) and all the rest of it. I’m in the middle of four separate paintings—one gouache, the rest oil—and though I think I’ve already passed the peak of the present work (i.e. the four I mentioned a few weeks ago), I’m pretty confident I can pull at least a couple of this second wave together even if they aren’t terribly inspiring me at present.

Again, not a painting, but I never got around to posting these and was happy I was able to get this iconic local setting down even if the towers have shrunk.

Along with that’s come my long-overdue “discovery” of blending stumps; I’ve been using them with a few graphite-and-charcoal drawings as well as another attempt at using pastels. I was worried I’d given the latter away out of disinterest years ago and was delighted to find them still around. It’s general abstract stuff right now, though I’m hoping to get to more figurative work with ’em in the new year. While the holidays can be hectic, I’m cautiously optimistic for this one, not least as I’ve made a lot of progress on solidifying resolutions—both artistic and general—for 2024. It’s always nice to start early.

Found some stumps at Meijer yesterday evening and tried them with pastel; this was supposed to be a practice exercise but I was so happy with the result that I titled it (“Pyronesian Frolic”).

The header image is Farthest Breakers (oil on canvasboard), the painting-in-progress from a few weeks ago. Finished now and can’t wait to see it in a frame.

How’s your work going?

