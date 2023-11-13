Tori Amos Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Match 1: "Silent All These Years" (26) vs "Me and a Gun" (4)

Match 2: “1000 Oceans” (8) vs. “Father Lucifer” (7)

Match 3: “Caught a Lite Sneeze” (15) vs. “Happy Phantom” (10)

Match 4: “Little Earthquakes” (14) vs. “Dātura” (8)

Match 5: “Hey Jupiter” (album version) (13) vs. “Pretty Good Year” (10)

Match 6: “China” (10) vs. “Bells for Her” (8)

Match 7: “Crucify” (18) vs. “Glory of the 80’s” (5)

Match 8: “Puting the Damage On” (8) vs. “Scarlet’s Walk” (7)

Match 9: “Cornflake Girl” (26) vs. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (2)

Match 10: “Past the Mission” (15) vs. “Raspberry Swirl” (8)

Match 11: “God” (14) vs. “Beauty Queen/Horses” (4)

Match 12: “Precious Things” (14) vs. “Jackie’s Strength” (5)

Match 13: “A Sorta Fairytale” (11) vs. “Concertina” (6)

Match 14: “Spark” (10) vs. “Baker Baker” (5)

Match 15: “Winter” (21) vs. “Angie” (3)

Match 16: "Leather" (9) vs. "Space Dog" (6)

Some sweet stats:

Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “1000 Oceans” (8) and “Putting the Damage On” (8) in close matches against “Father Lucifer” (7) and Scarlet’s Walk” (7) respectively

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Happy Phantom” (12) and “Pretty Good Year” (12) againt “Caught a Lite Sneeze” (15) and “Hey Jupiter” (album version) (13) respectively.

Biggest beatdowns – “Cornflake Girl” (26) beat “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (2)(!) by a whopping 24 votes.

Voting ends 15 November, 10 PM EDT

