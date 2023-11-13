Jeopardy recap for Mon., Nov. 13

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:
- Fred Nelson, a university professor from Fresno, California;
- Stuart Crane, a project line manager from Kalispell, Montana; and
- Emily Fiasco, a middle school band director from Saint Louis, Missouri.
Jeopardy!
THE AUTO MAN EMPIRE // SONGS IN MUSICALS // OLD NAMES FOR MEDICAL CONDITIONS // DESCRIBING THE ARTWORK // DOGS & CATS LIVING TOGETHER // LETTER & WORD
DD1 – $800 – DESCRIBING THE ARTWORK – We’re not sure if you’d call that teal or azure the young man with a feathered cap is wearing in this 1770 work (Stuart added $3,000.)
Scores at first break: Emily $1,400, Stuart $800, Fred $3,000.
Scores going into DJ: Emily $3,800, Stuart $6,200, Fred $6,000.
Double Jeopardy!
THE OTTOMAN EMPIRE // WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? // CITY MUSEUMS // SAY CHEESE! // LIFE SCIENCE // FROM THE ITALIAN
DD2 – $1,600 – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (name the actor) – “A boy’s best friend is his mother” (Fred added $5,000.)
DD3 – $1,600 – SAY CHEESE! – Danbo, a cheese originally from this country, is also known as King Christian IX when made with caraway seeds (Stuart added $10,200.)
Scores going into FJ: Emily $11,000, Stuart $20,400, Fred $23,000.
Final Jeopardy!
ICONIC BRANDS – In 1916 it began packaging its flagship product in a variety of glass called Georgia green
Everyone was correct on this very easy FJ. Fred added $17,801 to win with $40,801.
Final scores: Emily $15,347, Stuart $40,800, Fred $40,801.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Blue Boy”? DD2 – Who was Anthony Perkins? DD3 – What is Denmark? FJ – What is Coca-Cola?