Favorite “Best Original Song” Oscar Winners Tournament–Round 3

Stats from Round 2:

We had a few close matches, including two that were decided by a single vote. “The Way You Look Tonight” beat “Flashdance… What a Feeling” and “Fame” won against “Into the West,” both by a score of 26 to 25. These results also meant that “Flashdance” and “Into the West” were tied for the highest votes among those songs that were eliminated this round.

Meanwhile, the least upvoted winner was “A Whole New World,” which earned only 23 votes; just enough to put it over its opponent, “Remember Me,” which could only garner 21.

Our #1 seed, “Over the Rainbow,” was the big winner this time around, earning the most upvotes overall with 45 and trouncing “Naatu Naatu” by 41 votes for the largest margin of victory. “Naatu Naatu” earned the fewest votes this round, with only 4.

With “Naatu” being eliminated, the 2020s become the first decade to eliminated from the tournament entirely. Not very surprising, given that it had the fewest eligible songs in the first place. However, every other decade still has at least one song in the running.

The most recent Oscar winner to still be viable is “Let It Go” from 2013, which is also the lowest seeded song remaining.

The 1960s and 1980s have the most spots remaining, with three songs each. All three of the remaining 1960s entries fell within the top 10 during the seeding round, while the only 80s song to crack the top 10 was “Take My Breath Away,” which coincidentally lost to “Let It Go” this round.

And now, on with Round 3!

