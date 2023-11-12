Weekend Box Office Totals For November 10th – 12th

The weekend totals for November 10th through November 12th, 2023 estimates are in:

1.) The Marvels (Dis) 4,030 theaters, Fri $21.5M Sat $15M 3-day $47M/Wk 1

2.) Five Nights at Freddy’s (Uni) 3,694 (-95) theaters, Fri $3M (-45%) Sat $3.8M Sun $2.1M 3-day $9M (-53%), Total $127.2M/Wk 3

3.) Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (AMC) 2,848 (-756) theaters, Fri $1.9M (-47%) Sat $2.3M Sun $1.7M 3-day $5.9M (-57%)/Total $172.5M/ Wk 5

4.) Priscilla (A24) 2,361 (+1002) theaters, Fri $1.6M (-18%) Sat $1.6M Sun $1.7M 3-day $4.8M (-4%), Total $12.7M/Wk 3

5.) Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple/Par) 3,357 (-429) theaters Fri $1.5M (-23%) Sat $1.89M Sun $1.26M 3-day $4.65M (-32%)/Total $59.9M/Wk 4

6.) The Holdovers (Foc) 778 (+714) theaters Fri $1.23M (+510%)/Sat $1.2M Sun $750K 3-day $3.2M (+463%), Total $4.27M/Wk 3

7.) Journey to Bethlehem (Sony) 2,002 theaters Fri $1M 3-day $2.83M /Wk 1

8.) Paw Patrol 2 (Par) 1,779 (-625) theaters, Fri $545K (+29%) Sat $720K Sun $495K 3-day $1.76M (-13%) Total $64.5M/Wk

9.) Radical (Pant) 534 (+115) theaters, Fri $472K (-47%) Sat $655K Sun $625K 3-day $1.75M (-34%)/Total $5.2M/Wk 2

11.) Exorcist: The Believer (Uni) 1,587 (-842) theaters Fri $380K (-38%) Sat $500K Sun $270K 3-day $1.15M (-45%) Total $64.99M/Wk 6

[Source: Deadline]

