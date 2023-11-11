Doom Patrol Complete Series Discussion

The DC Universe streaming service and HBO Max worked through the Doom Patrol property which became an HBO Max exclusive after the DC Universe service shut down. With a third season out in 2021, we learned in October 2021 that a fourth season was given the green light and it would be the final one. That aired this week on Max and brought the project to a close.

What did you think of the finale? The series as a whole? Best characters? Best episode? Favorite butt? Let’s get weird!

The cast includes “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super-villain “Madame Rouge” aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez).

Plot Concept: Doom Patrol Season 4 starts when the team unexpectedly travels to the future and finds an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

