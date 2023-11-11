30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 11: Good Moms & Mother figures

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of good moms and those that operate as mother figures. Which ones do you like seeing and do you prefer them as main characters or recurring/supporting players in the story?

Bonus question: Is there a mom who’s generally viewed as good but raises the red flag for you?

Extra bonus question: Which non-mom character do you wish you could see become a mom?

