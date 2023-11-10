The Weekly Shuffle Thread Can’t Stop LAUGHING!

Snowhore – Laughing Waters

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! If you hear some giggling, guffawing, and tee-heeing along with your shuffle, you haven’t suddenly gone crazy! See, the shuffle is in a hysterical mood today… and it wants you to join in by LAUGHING along with it!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Laughing” in the title of them! But if the Shuffle Thread is no laughing matter to you, don’t get too serious on the rest of us! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see and hear you all next time!

Orange Juice – Falling and Laughing

