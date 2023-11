Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

So, by the time this one goes out, I’ll be in my chair up on blocks. As such. that’s really all I have to say, this week. Otherwise, wish me luck; this tune-up’s been a long time in coming!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Maintain yourself in all ways: Physically, mentally, and…Mechanically.

