Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 10

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Kate Lazo, an educational consultant from Walnut Creek, California;

Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California; and

Alan Johnson, an analytics engineer from Metuchen, New Jersey.

Jeopardy!

WHERE’S THAT? // MULTIPLY BY THE CLUE’S VALUE // DESIGNERS // INTERNAL RHYMES // GOLF // GREENS

DD1 – $1,000 – GREENS – The name of this element comes from the Greek for “light green” (Dennis dropped $1,500.)

Scores at first break: Alan $0, Dennis $1,300, Kate $400.

Scores going into DJ: Alan $3,400, Dennis $4,900, Kate $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

SHIPS // SOUND THE TRUMPET // THOSE DARN ETRUSCANS // TYPING TEST // LITERARY E-MAIL ADDRESSES // DROP A LETTER

DD2 – $1,600 – SHIPS – On July 24, 1969 the USS Hornet was in the Pacific waiting for this group of men (Kate added $2,600.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – THOSE DARN ETRUSCANS – The wolf in the Capitoline Wolf’s statue may be Etruscan; these two babies she’s suckling were added later (Alan added $2,200.)

Scores going into FJ: Alan $13,200, Dennis $12,500, Kate $9,600.

Final Jeopardy!

THE CATHOLIC CHURCH – The 1456 posthumous annulment of this woman’s sentence by the Church was witnessed by her mother Isabelle

Dennis and Kate were correct on FJ, with Dennis adding $10,500 to advance with $23,000.

Final scores: Alan $1,399, Dennis $23,000, Kate $19,100.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is chlorine? DD2 – Who are the Apollo 11 astronauts (Armstrong, Aldrin & Collins)? DD3 – Who are Romulus & Remus? FJ – Who was Joan of Arc?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...