Friday New Music 11/10

Hello it’s Friday New Music (25th Anniversary Reissue)

Here’s a list of new music taken from Consequence of Sound – enjoy!

— 99LETTERS – Zigoku / 地獄

— Aaron Lee Tasjan – Naked Pop Songs Live!

— Adam Miller (of Chromatics) – Illusion Pool EP

— Adult Leisure – Present State of Joy and Grief EP

— Aesop Rock – Integrated Tech Solutions

— aespa – Drama EP

— Aïsha Devi – Death Is Home

— Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, and Virginia Bocelli – A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition)

— Anthony Pirog – Nepenthe Series Vol. 1

— Art Feynman (Luke Temple) – Be Good the Crazy Boys

— AWOLNATION – Candy Pop EP

— Bear’s Den – White Magnolias EP

— The Beatles – 1962-1966 (2023 Edition)

— The Beatles – 1967-1970 (2023 Edition)

— Beirut – Handsel

— Big Time Rush – Another Life (Deluxe)

— Brandy – Christmas with Brandy

— Bre Kennedy – Scream Over Everything

— Broadside – Hotel Bleu

— Bruce Brubaker – Eno Piano

— Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023

— Calling Hours – Say Less

— Cannons – Heartbeat Highway

— Cat Power – Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

— Chris Stapleton – Higher

— Coco & Clair Clair – SEXY (Deluxe Edition)

— The Clockworks – Exit Strategy

— Crush Club – The Sun EP

— Cuco – Hitchhiker EP

— Daneshevskaya – Long Is The Tunnel

— Daniel Donato – Reflector

— David Holmes – Blind on a Galloping Horse

— Delia Meshlir – Bring Back the Light

— DRAMA – Till We Die EP

— Fenne Lily – Big Picture (Expanded Edition)

— Fitz and the Tantrums – Perfect Holiday EP

— Foghat – Sonic Mojo

— François J. Bonnet & Stephen O’Malley – Cylene II

— Fresco Trey – Detour EP

— F.U.S.E. – Dimension Intrusion (Vinyl Reissue)

— George Riley – Un/limited Love EP

— Greg Lake – Magical (The Solo Years)

— Grouplove – Never Trust a Happy Song (Vinyl Reissue)

— HAAi – DJ​-​Kicks: HAAi

— Hinayana – Shatter and Fall

— Hit Bargain – A Dog A Deer A Seal

— J. Caesar – Another Day, Another World EP

— Jason Mraz – Love Is a Four Letter Word (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jean Ryden – Parallel Universe

— jess joy – SOURCEHEIRESS

— Jesse Kivel – Life and Death at Party Rock

— Jimi Hendrix Experience – Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967

— John Dee – Only Dead For A Little While

— John Francis Lynn – Look Over the Wall, See the Sky

— John Moreland – Live at Third Man Records

— June McDoom – With Strings

— The Kid LAROI – The First Time

— King Louie Bankston (of The Exploding Hearts) – Harahan Fats

— KiNG MALA – Spilt Milk EP

— Kristen Ludwig – Sunbeam

— L.S. Dunes – Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes

— Last Dinosaurs – RYU

— Layperson – Massive Leaning

— Lazy Lester – All Over You (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Left Cross – Upon Desecrated Altars

— Lila Blue – Sweet Pea

— The Lives of Famous Men – Greener Pasture Blues

— Locket – Superluminal

— Lola Brooke – Dennis Daughter

— Lori McKenna – 1988 (Deluxe Edition)

— Måneskin – Rush! (Are U Coming?)

— Meagre Martin – Gut Punch

— Meshuggah – Chaosphere (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Mia Joy – Celestial Mirror EP

— Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Les Jardins Mystiques Vol. 1

— Mon Laferte – Autopoiética

— MTVoid (feat. Justin Chancellor of Tool) – Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1

— mxmtoon – plum blossom (revisited) EP

— Neil Young – Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 (Reissue)

— New Order – Substance 1987 (Reissue)

— Nick D’Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings – Sophomore

— Ninajirachi – 4×4 EP

— Passenger – All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition)

— Patrick Shiroishi (of The Armed) – I Was Too Young to Hear Silence

— Patsy Cline – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Paulina Anna Strom – Echoes, Spaces, Line

— PinkPantheress – Heaven Knows

— Powerman 5000 – Mega!! Kung-Fu Radio (Vinyl Reissue)

— Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pure Bathing Culture – Chalice

— Quantic – Dancing While Falling

— Rick Ross and Meek Mill – Too Good To Be True

— R.E.M. – Up (25th Anniversary Edition)

— The Rolling Stones – Through the Past Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) (US Version) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Rosie Darling – Lanterns

— Searows – End of the World

— SHYLMAGOGHNAR – Convergence

— The Sleeping Souls – Just Before the World Starts Burning

— Social Distortion – Mommy’s Little Monster (Reissue)

— SODOM – 1982 EP

— Sophie Lloyd – Imposter Syndrome

— Special Interest – Endure Remixed

— Speedy J – Ginger (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sydney Rose – One Sided

— Tarja – Dark Christmas

— Tor Lundvall – Last Light (Vinyl Reissue)

— Trey Magnifique (Brian Wecht) – Mature Situations

— The Twilight Singers – Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers

— Vincent Neil Emerson – The Golden Crystal Kingdom

— Wayside – What Does Your Soul Look Like

— Wiki and Tony Seltzer – 14K Figaro

— Willie Nelson – It Always Will Be (Vinyl Reissue)

— Willie Nelson – Rainbow Connection (Vinyl Reissue)

— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Decide 2

