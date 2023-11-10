Friday New Music 11/10

Hello it’s Friday New Music (25th Anniversary Reissue)
Here’s a list of new music taken from Consequence of Sound – enjoy!
— 99LETTERS – Zigoku / 地獄
— Aaron Lee Tasjan – Naked Pop Songs Live!
— Adam Miller (of Chromatics) – Illusion Pool EP
— Adult Leisure – Present State of Joy and Grief EP
— Aesop Rock – Integrated Tech Solutions
— aespa – Drama EP
— Aïsha Devi – Death Is Home
— Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, and Virginia Bocelli – A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition)
— Anthony Pirog – Nepenthe Series Vol. 1
— Art Feynman (Luke Temple) – Be Good the Crazy Boys
— AWOLNATION – Candy Pop EP
— Bear’s Den – White Magnolias EP
— The Beatles – 1962-1966 (2023 Edition)
— The Beatles – 1967-1970 (2023 Edition)
— Beirut – Handsel
— Big Time Rush – Another Life (Deluxe)
— Brandy – Christmas with Brandy
— Bre Kennedy – Scream Over Everything
— Broadside – Hotel Bleu
— Bruce Brubaker – Eno Piano
— Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023
— Calling Hours – Say Less
— Cannons – Heartbeat Highway
— Cat Power – Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert
— Chris Stapleton – Higher
— Coco & Clair Clair – SEXY (Deluxe Edition)
— The Clockworks – Exit Strategy
— Crush Club – The Sun EP
— Cuco – Hitchhiker EP
— Daneshevskaya – Long Is The Tunnel
— Daniel Donato – Reflector
— David Holmes – Blind on a Galloping Horse
— Delia Meshlir – Bring Back the Light
— DRAMA – Till We Die EP
— Fenne Lily – Big Picture (Expanded Edition)
— Fitz and the Tantrums – Perfect Holiday EP
— Foghat – Sonic Mojo
— François J. Bonnet & Stephen O’Malley – Cylene II
— Fresco Trey – Detour EP
— F.U.S.E. – Dimension Intrusion (Vinyl Reissue)
— George Riley – Un/limited Love EP
— Greg Lake – Magical (The Solo Years)
— Grouplove – Never Trust a Happy Song (Vinyl Reissue)
— HAAi – DJ-Kicks: HAAi
— Hinayana – Shatter and Fall
— Hit Bargain – A Dog A Deer A Seal
— J. Caesar – Another Day, Another World EP
— Jason Mraz – Love Is a Four Letter Word (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jean Ryden – Parallel Universe
— jess joy – SOURCEHEIRESS
— Jesse Kivel – Life and Death at Party Rock
— Jimi Hendrix Experience – Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967
— John Dee – Only Dead For A Little While
— John Francis Lynn – Look Over the Wall, See the Sky
— John Moreland – Live at Third Man Records
— June McDoom – With Strings
— The Kid LAROI – The First Time
— King Louie Bankston (of The Exploding Hearts) – Harahan Fats
— KiNG MALA – Spilt Milk EP
— Kristen Ludwig – Sunbeam
— L.S. Dunes – Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes
— Last Dinosaurs – RYU
— Layperson – Massive Leaning
— Lazy Lester – All Over You (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Left Cross – Upon Desecrated Altars
— Lila Blue – Sweet Pea
— The Lives of Famous Men – Greener Pasture Blues
— Locket – Superluminal
— Lola Brooke – Dennis Daughter
— Lori McKenna – 1988 (Deluxe Edition)
— Måneskin – Rush! (Are U Coming?)
— Meagre Martin – Gut Punch
— Meshuggah – Chaosphere (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Mia Joy – Celestial Mirror EP
— Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – Les Jardins Mystiques Vol. 1
— Mon Laferte – Autopoiética
— MTVoid (feat. Justin Chancellor of Tool) – Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1
— mxmtoon – plum blossom (revisited) EP
— Neil Young – Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 (Reissue)
— New Order – Substance 1987 (Reissue)
— Nick D’Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings – Sophomore
— Ninajirachi – 4×4 EP
— Passenger – All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition)
— Patrick Shiroishi (of The Armed) – I Was Too Young to Hear Silence
— Patsy Cline – Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)
— Paulina Anna Strom – Echoes, Spaces, Line
— PinkPantheress – Heaven Knows
— Powerman 5000 – Mega!! Kung-Fu Radio (Vinyl Reissue)
— Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (Vinyl Reissue)
— Pure Bathing Culture – Chalice
— Quantic – Dancing While Falling
— Rick Ross and Meek Mill – Too Good To Be True
— R.E.M. – Up (25th Anniversary Edition)
— The Rolling Stones – Through the Past Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) (US Version) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Rosie Darling – Lanterns
— Searows – End of the World
— SHYLMAGOGHNAR – Convergence
— The Sleeping Souls – Just Before the World Starts Burning
— Social Distortion – Mommy’s Little Monster (Reissue)
— SODOM – 1982 EP
— Sophie Lloyd – Imposter Syndrome
— Special Interest – Endure Remixed
— Speedy J – Ginger (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sydney Rose – One Sided
— Tarja – Dark Christmas
— Tor Lundvall – Last Light (Vinyl Reissue)
— Trey Magnifique (Brian Wecht) – Mature Situations
— The Twilight Singers – Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers
— Vincent Neil Emerson – The Golden Crystal Kingdom
— Wayside – What Does Your Soul Look Like
— Wiki and Tony Seltzer – 14K Figaro
— Willie Nelson – It Always Will Be (Vinyl Reissue)
— Willie Nelson – Rainbow Connection (Vinyl Reissue)
— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Decide 2