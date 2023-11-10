Favorite “Best Original Song” Oscar Winners Tournament–Round 2

Before we get started with the second voting round, I just wanted to share some stats from Round 1.

“Theme From Shaft” was our big winner this round, earning more votes than any other song, with a total of 53. It also had the largest margin of victory, winning over “It Might as Well Be Spring” by 48 votes.

Meanwhile, “Lullaby of Broadway” barely eked out a won over “Born Free.” The songs were tied at 24 when I began counting the votes, but a last minute push bumped “Lullaby” to 26 and “Born Free” to only 25.

“Born Free” did earn the questionable distinction of earning the most votes among the those that didn’t move on. It earned the same amount as the two least-upvoted winners: “Man or Muppet” and “Arthur’s Theme.”

The song that earned the least votes overall was 1938’s “Thanks for the Memory,” which only managed 4 votes against Disney classic “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

At the start of Round 2, there are still songs from every decade in the mix, though the 1980s have the most representation with seven songs, followed by the 1990s with six.

And now, on with Round 2!

