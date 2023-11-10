Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 80

Group 78 Results
|81.82%
|The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki
|Tharbad Night
|72.73%
|Steel Assault
|Magnus’ Dream
|63.64%
|Genshin Impact
|Graceful Dexterity
|63.64%
|Starmancer
|Space Station 14
|63.64%
|Mighty Fight Federation
|LEXE-hack the planet
|63.64%
|Cave Bad
|Explosion dance
|54.55%
|Super Smash Bros Ultimate
|Moonsiders 1st
|54.55%
|JellyCar Worlds
|we can go our seperate ways (full version)
|54.55%
|Heaven Burns Red
|Pressed Flower Bookmark
|54.55%
|Destiny Child
|More beautiful, more painful
|54.55%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Battleworn Insomniac
|45.45%
|World of Warcraft Dragonflight
|Dragon Isle Inn
|45.45%
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Lake Cavern
|45.45%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Unfreeze The Yeti King!
|45.45%
|The Last Cube
|Drones
|36.36%
|Two Point Campus
|Food on the Streets (Crumbs in My Sheets)
|36.36%
|Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX
|Depression
|36.36%
|Halo Infinite
|Silent Auditorium
|36.36%
|Popslinger
|RIA
|27.27%
|Patrick’s Parabox
|Patrick’s Parabox
|27.27%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Shiny Fairway (Monkey Golf)
|18.18%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|COSTUME PARTY’S OVER, NERDS!!
|9.09%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Wish of the Princess
|9.09%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Boss Battle
Remember The Fallen
|43.75%
|Ballygon
|Whisper
|43.75%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Turnip Boy Go!
|43.75%
|Potionomics
|Sunrise in Rafta
|43.75%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|MONSTER
|43.75%
|Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit
|Tidal Plant Zone Act 2
|43.75%
|Solar Ash
|Praxis
|43.75%
|Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void
|Out of Whose Womb Came the Ice?
|43.75%
|Floodland
|Voices of Despair
|43.75%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Pre paid pog punk panic
|43.75%
|Chained Echoes
|Champions of the Sky
|43.75%
|Redout 2
|Interplanetary arena
|43.75%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Moonlight Canyon
|43.75%
|LaTale Online
|Door of Dreams (Instrumental Version)
|43.75%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Theater Index Theme
|43.75%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|This keg is a circus
|36.36%
|Two Point Campus
|Food on the Streets (Crumbs in My Sheets)
|36.36%
|Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX
|Depression
|36.36%
|Halo Infinite
|Silent Auditorium
|36.36%
|Popslinger
|RIA
|27.27%
|Patrick’s Parabox
|Patrick’s Parabox
|27.27%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Shiny Fairway (Monkey Golf)
|18.18%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|COSTUME PARTY’S OVER, NERDS!!
|9.09%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Wish of the Princess
|9.09%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Boss Battle
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 80 will be active until Monday, November 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 81 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 80 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
81-90
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 80 is open until Monday, November 13th at 10:00PM Pacific