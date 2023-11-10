Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 80

Group 78 Results 81.82% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Tharbad Night 72.73% Steel Assault Magnus’ Dream 63.64% Genshin Impact Graceful Dexterity 63.64% Starmancer Space Station 14 63.64% Mighty Fight Federation LEXE-hack the planet 63.64% Cave Bad Explosion dance 54.55% Super Smash Bros Ultimate Moonsiders 1st 54.55% JellyCar Worlds we can go our seperate ways (full version) 54.55% Heaven Burns Red Pressed Flower Bookmark 54.55% Destiny Child More beautiful, more painful 54.55% Rhythm Doctor Battleworn Insomniac 45.45% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Dragon Isle Inn 45.45% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Lake Cavern 45.45% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Unfreeze The Yeti King! 45.45% The Last Cube Drones 36.36% Two Point Campus Food on the Streets (Crumbs in My Sheets) 36.36% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Depression 36.36% Halo Infinite Silent Auditorium 36.36% Popslinger RIA 27.27% Patrick’s Parabox Patrick’s Parabox 27.27% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Shiny Fairway (Monkey Golf) 18.18% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust COSTUME PARTY’S OVER, NERDS!! 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Wish of the Princess 9.09% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Boss Battle Remember The Fallen 43.75% Ballygon Whisper 43.75% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Turnip Boy Go! 43.75% Potionomics Sunrise in Rafta 43.75% Chicory: A Colorful Tale MONSTER 43.75% Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit Tidal Plant Zone Act 2 43.75% Solar Ash Praxis 43.75% Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void Out of Whose Womb Came the Ice? 43.75% Floodland Voices of Despair 43.75% Chunithm NEW!! Pre paid pog punk panic 43.75% Chained Echoes Champions of the Sky 43.75% Redout 2 Interplanetary arena 43.75% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Moonlight Canyon 43.75% LaTale Online Door of Dreams (Instrumental Version) 43.75% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Theater Index Theme 43.75% Sonic and the Fallen Star This keg is a circus 36.36% Two Point Campus Food on the Streets (Crumbs in My Sheets) 36.36% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Depression 36.36% Halo Infinite Silent Auditorium 36.36% Popslinger RIA 27.27% Patrick’s Parabox Patrick’s Parabox 27.27% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Shiny Fairway (Monkey Golf) 18.18% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust COSTUME PARTY’S OVER, NERDS!! 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Wish of the Princess 9.09% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Boss Battle Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 80 will be active until Monday, November 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 81 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 80 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 80 is open until Monday, November 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

