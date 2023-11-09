The Thursday Women’s+ Thread Gets Medical and Celebrates

Welcome! This is a space for all those who identify as female, as well as those who identify as non-binary or trans-men who have relevant experience or needs, to come and share, interact, help, and celebrate ourselves. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless explicitly invited to participate further. This includes upvotes. We ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add a “+up” to their comments, and only those comments.

Optional Prompt courtesy of Overcat: Menopause, hot flashes, estrogen levels. How do you handle these issues. Any advice?

And related to the prompt on health and just fantastic news. Ohio voted to add an amendment to its state constitution ensure access to abortion, contraception, and other medical reproductive care! Incredible work by other those helping it to pass.

Header image is one I have saved from a rally celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Columbia from last year!

