Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 9

Welcome back to the writers, as this is the first episode recorded after the end of the WGA strike.

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Matt Takimoto, an elementary school teacher from Moraga, California;

Jen Jazwinski, a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois; and

Charlie Fonville, a producer from Los Angeles, California.

Jeopardy!

CLASSICAL MUSIC // FAMOUS FORMER TEACHERS // A LITTLE LEGALESE // POTPOURRI // OPERATION // ALTERED STATES

DD1 – $1,000 – A LITTLE LEGALESE – Libel & slander are both forms of this 10-letter term often found before “of character” (Jen added $2,600.)

Scores at first break: Charlie $3,000, Jen $1,600, Matt $1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Charlie $3,800, Jen $7,000, Matt $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

MATH SYMBOLS // OSCAR-WINNING SCREENPLAYS // CHANGING WHITE HOUSE TOWEL MONOGRAMS // EAT // PRAY // “LOVE”

DD2 – $1,600 – OSCAR-WINNING SCREENPLAYS – 1976: William Goldman, from the book by Carl Bernstein & Bob Woodward (Charlie added $5,400.)

DD3 – $2,000 – CHANGING WHITE HOUSE TOWEL MONOGRAMS – From RWR to this (Charlie dropped $5,500.)

Scores going into FJ: Charlie $8,100, Jen $15,400, Matt $15,400.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN AUTHORS – In 1950 the Swedish Academy said this Nobel Prize winner “is a regional writer” but called “his regionalism universal”

Jen and Charlie were correct on FJ, with Jen doubling up to advance with $30,800.

Final scores: Charlie $16,200, Jen $30,800, Matt $0.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What the defamation? DD2 – What is “All the President’s Men”? DD3 – What is GHWB? FJ – Who was Faulkner?

