Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 79

Group 77 Results
|63.64%
|MUSYNX & MUSYN
|Untrodden Morn
|63.64%
|Echoes of Mana
|Giant Crab Lurking in the Cave
|54.55%
|Mega Man: Four Hounds
|Wing Mans theme
|54.55%
|Unpacking
|Friends for Life
|54.55%
|Lil Gator Game
|If That Even Is Your Real Name!
|45.45%
|Mega Man: The Power Fighters
|Slash Man
|45.45%
|King Of Fighters XV
|Way to the horizon
|45.45%
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|Aloy’s Theme
|45.45%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Memories of the Earth and Skies (Ending Theme)
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|The Prelude (Jukebox Version)
|45.45%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Hat Cart
|45.45%
|Cloud Gardens
|Imperfect Circle
|36.36%
|River City Girls 2
|Technobabble
|36.36%
|Mario Golf: Super Rush
|New Donk City
|36.36%
|Bombuzal (NSO)
|The End
|36.36%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Berlin Byways
|27.27%
|Kaiju Wars
|Doom Upon Us
|27.27%
|Pigments
|Fruit Jutsu
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|Reinforcements Battle XII
|27.27%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Push on Beats!
|18.18%
|Sifu
|Sifu’s Death
|18.18%
|Little Nightmares II
|One Step, Two Step
|9.09%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|Maki Ya
|9.09%
|Signalis
|Prison
Remember The Fallen
|43.75%
|Super Zangyura
|Glittering Moonlight and Elegant fragrance
|43.75%
|Death’s Door
|Beginner’s Battle
|43.75%
|Happy Game
|Hearts Go Pop
|43.75%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Polka-Dotted Cityscape
|43.75%
|Eastward
|Life in a Pot
|43.75%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|The Drummer
|43.75%
|F-Zero X (NSO)
|Climb Up and Get the Last Chance
|43.75%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Boss Battle Theme
|43.75%
|Slime Rancher 2
|Radio (Courtyard Chill)
|43.75%
|Genshin Impact
|Chapter of a New Era
|43.75%
|River City Girls 2
|Marian
|43.75%
|Inscryption
|The Scrybe of Magicks
|36.36%
|River City Girls 2
|Technobabble
|36.36%
|Mario Golf: Super Rush
|New Donk City
|36.36%
|Bombuzal (NSO)
|The End
|36.36%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Berlin Byways
|27.27%
|Kaiju Wars
|Doom Upon Us
|27.27%
|Pigments
|Fruit Jutsu
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|Reinforcements Battle XII
|27.27%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Push on Beats!
|18.18%
|Sifu
|Sifu’s Death
|18.18%
|Little Nightmares II
|One Step, Two Step
|9.09%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|Maki Ya
|9.09%
|Signalis
|Prison
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday, November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
81-90
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 79 is open until Sunday, November 12th at 10:00PM Pacific