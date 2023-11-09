Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 79

Group 77 Results 63.64% MUSYNX & MUSYN Untrodden Morn 63.64% Echoes of Mana Giant Crab Lurking in the Cave 54.55% Mega Man: Four Hounds Wing Mans theme 54.55% Unpacking Friends for Life 54.55% Lil Gator Game If That Even Is Your Real Name! 45.45% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Slash Man 45.45% King Of Fighters XV Way to the horizon 45.45% Horizon: Forbidden West Aloy’s Theme 45.45% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Memories of the Earth and Skies (Ending Theme) 45.45% Final Fantasy VII Remake The Prelude (Jukebox Version) 45.45% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Hat Cart 45.45% Cloud Gardens Imperfect Circle 36.36% River City Girls 2 Technobabble 36.36% Mario Golf: Super Rush New Donk City 36.36% Bombuzal (NSO) The End 36.36% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Berlin Byways 27.27% Kaiju Wars Doom Upon Us 27.27% Pigments Fruit Jutsu 27.27% Triangle Strategy Reinforcements Battle XII 27.27% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Push on Beats! 18.18% Sifu Sifu’s Death 18.18% Little Nightmares II One Step, Two Step 9.09% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Maki Ya 9.09% Signalis Prison Remember The Fallen 43.75% Super Zangyura Glittering Moonlight and Elegant fragrance 43.75% Death’s Door Beginner’s Battle 43.75% Happy Game Hearts Go Pop 43.75% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Polka-Dotted Cityscape 43.75% Eastward Life in a Pot 43.75% Lila’s Sky Ark The Drummer 43.75% F-Zero X (NSO) Climb Up and Get the Last Chance 43.75% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Boss Battle Theme 43.75% Slime Rancher 2 Radio (Courtyard Chill) 43.75% Genshin Impact Chapter of a New Era 43.75% River City Girls 2 Marian 43.75% Inscryption The Scrybe of Magicks 36.36% River City Girls 2 Technobabble 36.36% Mario Golf: Super Rush New Donk City 36.36% Bombuzal (NSO) The End 36.36% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Berlin Byways 27.27% Kaiju Wars Doom Upon Us 27.27% Pigments Fruit Jutsu 27.27% Triangle Strategy Reinforcements Battle XII 27.27% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Push on Beats! 18.18% Sifu Sifu’s Death 18.18% Little Nightmares II One Step, Two Step 9.09% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Maki Ya 9.09% Signalis Prison Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday, November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 79 is open until Sunday, November 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

