30 Day Pop Culture Character Challenge Day 9: Soldiers & The Military

The month of November is all about the examination of different types of characters in pop culture across all the various mediums – not just TV and film, for example. Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of soldiers and other members of the military. Who have been your favorites and last favorites?

Bonus question: Who would you follow into battle?

Extra bonus question: Who needed to be drummed out of the service on day one?

