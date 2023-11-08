Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 8, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! A couple months ago I bought a box of “Japanese Creamy Stew Mix” because I’ve been wanting to try it for a while, but I needed to wait until the weather was cold enough to make it. Last weekend I finally got my chance, and it was delicious! I wasn’t really sure what went into this dish, and I didn’t prepare any ingredients ahead of time, so I just made it with what I had on hand. I added chicken, carrots, potatoes, and onions. I combined the instructions on the box with this recipe from Just One Cookbook. I followed that recipe pretty closely, with some tweaks. I didn’t have mushrooms and broccoli so I had to skip that, but I will definitely add them next time because that sounds delicious! I also didn’t have any chicken stock, so I just used water. I was worried it wouldn’t be as flavorful because of that, but the box said to just use water, so I figured it would be okay. Similarly, I didn’t have heavy cream, the box suggested milk, so I compromised and used half-and-half. Long story short, I didn’t need to be worried about a lack of flavor because it was amazing and full of flavor! I did follow Just One Cookbook’s suggestion to let it cool to room temperature and then reheat it before serving (I had to wait for the rice to finish anyway), and that did seem to help it thicken, so I’ll do that again for sure. I served it with rice, but it could be served with bread and a salad if you prefer that. I’m already looking forward to making it again!

I really like the packaging on this brand because it gives you two batches, making it easy to only make half the box.

Since I cut the recipe in half, I only used 1 cup of water. I was worried it wouldn’t be enough, so I added a 1/4 cup more, and it was perfect.

Glad I followed the Just One Cookbook suggestion to slowly dissolve the cubes. It seems like it wouldn’t have mixed right if I had just thrown them in (which was my impulse).

おいしい！

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

