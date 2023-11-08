The Wednesday Politics Thread Soaks in Some Good News

There’s a lot going on in the world right now. A lot of ugly stuff. But sometimes good stuff happens, and even though it doesn’t erase the bad, it can help the future seem a little brighter.

Democrats had some important wins last night. In Ohio, abortion rights and marijuana legalization passed. In Kentucky, Andy Beshear won re-election. And in Virginia, Democrats won majorities in both chambers of the legislature. Presley lost in Mississippi, despite hopes that he might take it.

There’s still a long road ahead to 2024, but the path is a little better lit now. Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

