WW 217: Princess Mononoke Day Seven

IRON TOWN

Lady Eboshi – Starts the game as the Leader of Iron Town. Has access to the following powers: The Favors of Eboshi, Hunt the Wolf Clan

Citizens of Iron Town (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote. Vulnerable to bribes

THE WOLF CLAN

San and Moro – Start the game sharing a chat (Die Independently), Each has access to a duel power. Moro also has access to protective-themed powers, and San also has access to investigative-themed powers.

Children of Moro (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote: Vulnerable to corruption

THE EMPEROR’S COURT

Faction Kill: Each night may designate a player to die. The kill is optional, may target any living player, and is carried out by a specific member of the faction

The Emperor – Has access to the following power: The Myriad Commands of the Emperor

Jiko-bo – Has access to the following powers: The Promise of Wealth and Glory, Elusive, The Grand Hunt Begins, Friendly Waylay (removed due to player count)

The Emperor’s Hunters (Vanilla): Have options for blocking, tracking, and watching. Get more powerful the fewer remain

THE CORRUPTED

Okkoto – Has access to the following powers: Inflict Corruption, Enrage the Forest Spirits

THE UNKNOWN WANDERER

Ashitaka – The Powers of the Wanderer are unknown