WW 217: Princess Mononoke Day Seven

She had made it through the founding. She had made it through the attacks of the daimyo and the spirits. She had made it through the invasion of the Emperor and the Rage of Okkoto. But she was still hunted. One last hunter remained and she was the hunter’s target. She had finished her night-shift in the forge, a set of Wolf Statues to commemorate the alliance that hard won and at great cost, gleamed in the dying embers. They were magnificent and would grace the town for centuries. But she would never see the morning again
BeingGreen has died: She was a Citizen of Iron-Town
Note: Death Flip Write-ups in my Game are Thematic. Twilight and Day death flips will not have relevance to who caused the death mechanically
Factions, Roles, and Powers
IRON TOWN
Lady Eboshi – Starts the game as the Leader of Iron Town. Has access to the following powers: The Favors of Eboshi, Hunt the Wolf Clan
Citizens of Iron Town (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote. Vulnerable to bribes
THE WOLF CLAN
San and Moro – Start the game sharing a chat (Die Independently), Each has access to a duel power. Moro also has access to protective-themed powers, and San also has access to investigative-themed powers.
Children of Moro (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote: Vulnerable to corruption
THE EMPEROR’S COURT
Faction Kill: Each night may designate a player to die. The kill is optional, may target any living player, and is carried out by a specific member of the faction
The Emperor – Has access to the following power: The Myriad Commands of the Emperor
Jiko-bo – Has access to the following powers: The Promise of Wealth and Glory, Elusive, The Grand Hunt Begins,
Friendly Waylay (removed due to player count)
The Emperor’s Hunters (Vanilla): Have options for blocking, tracking, and watching. Get more powerful the fewer remain
THE CORRUPTED
Okkoto – Has access to the following powers: Inflict Corruption, Enrage the Forest Spirits
THE UNKNOWN WANDERER
Ashitaka – The Powers of the Wanderer are unknown
Current Faction Win Conditions
NOTE: These Win Conditions can change over the course of the game. Certain members of your faction may or may not know how this works. Every time a faction’s win condition changes it will be noted in the header and updated here. You really really really want to check these.
IRON TOWN and THE WOLF CLAN
All members of the Emperor’s Faction and all members of the Corrupted are dead. At least one member of Iron Town or the Wolf Clan is still alive
THE EMPEROR’S COURT
All members of the Corrupted are dead. And Emperor’s Court numbers are equal to or greater than the combined number of Iron Town and Wolf Clan members
THE CORRUPTED
All members of the Emperor’s Faction and all members of Iron Town are dead. At least one member of the Corrupted is alive
THE UNKNOWN WANDERER
The Motivations of the Wanderer are unknown
Additional Info
Wound: Delayed block. The player will not be able to take actions the next night
Poison: Delayed kill. The player will die at the end of the next night unless they are healed that next night
Healed: Counters poison. Does not help anything else
Vanilla: A role designation that has weakness to certain game mechanics.
Night Power Priorities
Blocking -> Protective -> Informative -> Recruitment -> Killing
Win Tie-Breakers for potential exclusive wins
Wanderer -> Corrupted -> Emperor -> Wolf Clan and Iron Town
Tie Rules
If 4 or more people are tied at twilight the game descends into madness and everyone loses
Otherwise at most one person dies to each day kill
General Rules:
-There is hidden information in this game
-You may not edit or delete any posts
-You may not post screenshots from any private chat
-No game-related talk in the thread after twilight and please attempt to make at least three posts per day
-Role playing is welcome but is not required. However please do not pick characters from the movie. (Things from other Miyazaki works is fine)
-Be Kind. Critique arguments not players. Be accepting of various play styles. And for yourselves remember that this is an incredibly difficult game to play, everyone will make mistakes, and to focus on and be proud of your successes.
Link to Official Vote Tracker: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1TShT7mjXEoEFLBIhSCAPvb5T7XSPJQh2Z06qapCp0Cs/edit#gid=0
Players
Alive
- Hoho/Stars
- Jake
- Side
- Raven
- Wasp, Catherine and Kimberly
Dead
- Blip: Citizen of Iron Town (Day 1)
- LouieBlue: Citizen of Iron Town (Night 1)
- Cork: Child of Moro (Day 2)
- Queequeg: Citizen of Iron Town (Night 2)
- Lindsay: The Emperor (Day 3)
- Greenwitch: San (Night 3)
- Copy: Citizen of Iron Town (Night 3)
- MSD: Jiko-Bo (Day 4)
- Shelter: Okkoto (Night 4)
- Lamb: Corrupted Wolf Clan (Day 5)
- Jam+Lutair: Lady Eboshi (Night 5)
- Narrow: Emperor’s Hunter (Day 6)
- BeingGreen: Citizen of Iron Town (Night 6)
Twilight will be on Tuesday November 7th at 5:00pm East Coast, 2:00 pm West Coast, 10:00pm British Time
As of the Start of Day 7 there are currently
1: Unknown Wanderer
1: Emperor’s Court
1: Wolf Clan
2: Iron Town