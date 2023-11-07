Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 7

Today’s players in game one of the two-game Champions Wildcard finals are:
- Aaron Craig, an attorney originally from Toronto, Ontario;
- Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from from Dade City, Florida; and
- Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota.
Jeopardy!
DO YOU KNOW THE WAY TO SAN JOSÉ? // BANDS IN OTHER WORDS // CRITTERS // DEATH // TAXES // LATIN PHRASES
DD1 – $800 – DEATH – The London space called this “Green” has a memorial to those, such as Margaret Pole, who were beheaded there (Emily added $1,600.)
Scores at first break: Emily $3,800, Jilana $1,000, Aaron $800.
Scores going into DJ: Emily $6,800, Jilana $7,600, Aaron $1,600.
Double Jeopardy!
ALBERT CAMUS // DUDE-ER-ONOMY // MYTHOLOGICAL PAINTINGS // GOVERNMENT & POLITICS // YOU’RE GETTING VERY SLEEPY // STARTS WITH…
DD2 – $2,000 – GOVERNMENT & POLITICS – Randhawa is the maiden name of this Republican, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (Emily added $8,000.)
DD3 – $2,000 – ALBERT CAMUS – Camus’ attack on Stalinism in 1951’s “L’Homme Revolte” strained his relationship with this other existentialist (Jilana dropped $9,000.)
Scores going into FJ: Emily $22,400, Jilana $11,000, Aaron $7,200.
Final Jeopardy!
WORLD HISTORY – This African capital renamed an area Mexico Square to honor Mexico’s WWII-era support of its sovereignty during Italian occupation
Emily and Aaron were correct on FJ, as Jilana put the country instead of the capital. Emily added $8,000, Aaron improved by $2,800 and Jilana dropped $8,000.
Scores after game one: Emily $30,400, Jilana $3,000, Aaron $10.000.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Tower Green? DD2 – Who is Nikki Haley? DD3 – Who was Sartre? FJ – What is Addis Ababa, Ethiopia?