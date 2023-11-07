American Dad! Season 20 Episode 16 “A New Era for the Smith House”

In which Klaus and Dick pair together to screw over the Smiths

American Dad! has used Klaus as its punching bag for 20 seasons now. It doesn’t hide that fact and has in fact confronted it head on a number of times. So what happens when Klaus fights back. Well, we get this episode…

The Smiths have returned from a bad trip to Gettysburg to learn that Klaus has messed up the house after his boy Jurgen broke the family picture frame and Klaus replaced it. The family is outraged at Klaus. When Stan notes he doesn’t have any vacation days left, Roger declares to find a way. With the wind kicking up all over, the CIA brings in Gus Breezer, wind theorist, (Roger) to help investigate. He convinces Bullock to lend the CIA to track down his made up theory of Tall Jeremy is causing the winds. Stan volunteers to accompany him as long as he can take the family. So the Smiths get another vacation but decide they need someone to look after the house now that Klaus can’t be trusted.

They turn to Dick, doing his best Sherri Bobbins Mary Poppins to look after Klaus and the house. Klaus is at first reluctant to trust Dick but is soon convinced after they head to Klaus’s favorite restaurant. Principal Lewis tries to convince Klaus not to trust Dick but Dick turns out to want to join with Klaus to kick the Smiths out of their house. They successfully* establish squatter’s rights and take over the house.

After Klaus finds the book the family left behind to care for Klaus, he has a change of heart. He manages to get Dick to leave by scaring him with a fake ghost. After telling the family to meet him at the house, Klaus accidently starts a fire and burns it down. The family arrives and despite Klaus’s pleas are angry with him again.

Meanwhile, the Smiths are enjoying their impromptu vacation before Roger declares he sold the yacht to Somali Pirates. They are kicked off but soon all but Roger leave by CIA helicopter. After deciding to stay behind at sea, Roger tries to seek out Tall Jeremy. He finally finds him and learns that the winds are due to Tall Jeremy being sick. Rather than try cold soup Tall Jeremy and Roger agree that Jeremy should just eat people instead. Tall Jeremy then flings Roger back to land.

Stray Observations

New AD! song dropped which feels like the first one in some time.

Dick and Klaus both had their spouses cheat on them

Lewis had a pet boa constrictor named T’Challa

*Breaking the verisimilitude of a show with an alien and a talking fish, this is not how you establish squatter’s rights at all.

Final Thoughts: This one was a dud for me. The Klaus/Dick pairing could have produced some solid laughs but there was no drive to any of it.

