WW 217: Princess Mononoke Day Six

An uneasy quiet had settled over the night. A giant being of light and shadow slowly drifted along the tree line. Methodical and Silent. It came upon a clearing where a woman lay starting at the sky. She had come from nothing. She had aided all those she could. And she had given everything

It is time came the ethereal voice

Jam+Lutair have died: The Chickens were Lady Eboshi

Note: Death Flip Write-ups in my Game are Thematic. Twilight and Day death flips will not have relevance to who caused the death mechanically

Factions, Roles, and Powers IRON TOWN Lady Eboshi – Starts the game as the Leader of Iron Town. Has access to the following powers: The Favors of Eboshi, Hunt the Wolf Clan Citizens of Iron Town (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote. Vulnerable to bribes THE WOLF CLAN San and Moro – Start the game sharing a chat (Die Independently), Each has access to a duel power. Moro also has access to protective-themed powers, and San also has access to investigative-themed powers. Children of Moro (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote: Vulnerable to corruption THE EMPEROR’S COURT Faction Kill: Each night may designate a player to die. The kill is optional, may target any living player, and is carried out by a specific member of the faction The Emperor – Has access to the following power: The Myriad Commands of the Emperor Jiko-bo – Has access to the following powers: The Promise of Wealth and Glory, Elusive, The Grand Hunt Begins, Friendly Waylay (removed due to player count) The Emperor’s Hunters (Vanilla): Have options for blocking, tracking, and watching. Get more powerful the fewer remain THE CORRUPTED Okkoto – Has access to the following powers: Inflict Corruption, Enrage the Forest Spirits THE UNKNOWN WANDERER Ashitaka – The Powers of the Wanderer are unknown

Current Faction Win Conditions NOTE: These Win Conditions can change over the course of the game. Certain members of your faction may or may not know how this works. Every time a faction’s win condition changes it will be noted in the header and updated here. You really really really want to check these. IRON TOWN and THE WOLF CLAN All members of the Emperor’s Faction and all members of the Corrupted are dead. At least one member of Iron Town or the Wolf Clan is still alive THE EMPEROR’S COURT All members of the Corrupted are dead. And Emperor’s Court numbers are equal to or greater than the combined number of Iron Town and Wolf Clan members THE CORRUPTED All members of the Emperor’s Faction and all members of Iron Town are dead. At least one member of the Corrupted is alive THE UNKNOWN WANDERER The Motivations of the Wanderer are unknown

Additional Info Wound: Delayed block. The player will not be able to take actions the next night Poison: Delayed kill. The player will die at the end of the next night unless they are healed that next night Healed: Counters poison. Does not help anything else Vanilla: A role designation that has weakness to certain game mechanics. Night Power Priorities Blocking -> Protective -> Informative -> Recruitment -> Killing Win Tie-Breakers for potential exclusive wins Wanderer -> Corrupted -> Emperor -> Wolf Clan and Iron Town Tie Rules If 4 or more people are tied at twilight the game descends into madness and everyone loses Otherwise at most one person dies to each day kill

General Rules:

-There is hidden information in this game

-You may not edit or delete any posts

-You may not post screenshots from any private chat

-No game-related talk in the thread after twilight and please attempt to make at least three posts per day

-Role playing is welcome but is not required. However please do not pick characters from the movie. (Things from other Miyazaki works is fine)

-Be Kind. Critique arguments not players. Be accepting of various play styles. And for yourselves remember that this is an incredibly difficult game to play, everyone will make mistakes, and to focus on and be proud of your successes.

Link to Official Vote Tracker: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1TShT7mjXEoEFLBIhSCAPvb5T7XSPJQh2Z06qapCp0Cs/edit#gid=0

Players Alive BeingGreen Hoho/Stars Jake Narrow Side Raven Wasp, Catherine and Kimberly Dead Blip: Citizen of Iron Town (Day 1) LouieBlue: Citizen of Iron Town (Night 1) Cork: Child of Moro (Day 2) Queequeg: Citizen of Iron Town (Night 2) Lindsay: The Emperor (Day 3) Greenwitch: San (Night 3) Copy: Citizen of Iron Town (Day 3) MSD: Jiko-Bo (Day 4) Shelter: Okkoto (Night 4) Lamb: Corrupted Wolf Clan (Day 5) Jam+Lutair: Lady Eboshi (Night 5)

Twilight will be on Tuesday November 7th at 5:00pm East Coast, 2:00 pm West Coast, 10:00pm British Time

As of the Start of Day 6 there are currently

1: Unknown Wanderer

2: Emperor’s Court

1: Wolf Clan

3: Iron Town

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...