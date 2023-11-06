Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 76

Group 74 Results 58.33% Blue Archive Glitch street 58.33% Outcore: Desktop Adventure Tutorial justice 58.33% Azure striker gunvolt 3 cyber strategist maze-roar 58.33% Mega Man: Four Hounds Smirk Mans Theme 58.33% Super Bomberman R Online Robowarrior 58.33% Later Alligator Gator Blues (Arcade Theme) 58.33% Kamihime Project 少女の登竜門 50.00% Rakugaki Kingdom Sound graffiti 50.00% Webbed Hello Little Spider 50.00% Toree 2 Palmtree paradise 50.00% The Knight Witch Golem Army 50.00% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Art Academy 41.67% Dorfromantik Mountain View 41.67% Cloud Gardens Understory 41.67% The Medium Sadness 33.33% Cyber Shadow Intro 33.33% SnowRunner Taymyr Garage 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident C-C-C-N-N-N [RoughSkreamZ feat. Aikapin] 33.33% SnowRunner Wisconsin Ambience (Morning 3) 25.00% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Zora’s Domain 25.00% Coromon Together and Onward 16.67% Signalis Eternity in a Box 8.33% Mario Kart Tour Yoshi Valley 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) Gusty Gulch Adventure Remember The Fallen 43.75% Floodland Dawn Song 42.86% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Village 42.86% Later Alligator Surprise Track (DO NOT OPEN) 42.86% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania A Clockwork Land (SMB 2 New OST – Clock Tower Factory) 42.86% Get Together Florest 42.86% A3! Theatre of Eternity [YK; Vocals: Ryoutarou Okayu] 42.86% Mario Kart Tour Singapore Speedway 42.86% Narita Boy Synth Sensei 42.86% Button City Rev Racer Race 1 42.86% Rockman X Dive Deep Sea 42.86% A3! For Your Journey ~The Bar’s Secret~ [Sonosuke Takao; Vocals: Satoshi Hino] 42.86% Touken Ranbu Warriors Butterfly Dreams Interlude 41.67% Dorfromantik Mountain View 41.67% Cloud Gardens Understory 41.67% The Medium Sadness 33.33% Cyber Shadow Intro 33.33% SnowRunner Taymyr Garage 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident C-C-C-N-N-N [RoughSkreamZ feat. Aikapin] 33.33% SnowRunner Wisconsin Ambience (Morning 3) 25.00% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Zora’s Domain 25.00% Coromon Together and Onward 16.67% Signalis Eternity in a Box 8.33% Mario Kart Tour Yoshi Valley 8.33% Paper Mario (NSO) Gusty Gulch Adventure Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 76 will be active until Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 76 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 76 is open until Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

