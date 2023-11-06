Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 76

Group 74 Results
|58.33%
|Blue Archive
|Glitch street
|58.33%
|Outcore: Desktop Adventure
|Tutorial justice
|58.33%
|Azure striker gunvolt 3
|cyber strategist maze-roar
|58.33%
|Mega Man: Four Hounds
|Smirk Mans Theme
|58.33%
|Super Bomberman R Online
|Robowarrior
|58.33%
|Later Alligator
|Gator Blues (Arcade Theme)
|58.33%
|Kamihime Project
|少女の登竜門
|50.00%
|Rakugaki Kingdom
|Sound graffiti
|50.00%
|Webbed
|Hello Little Spider
|50.00%
|Toree 2
|Palmtree paradise
|50.00%
|The Knight Witch
|Golem Army
|50.00%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Art Academy
|41.67%
|Dorfromantik
|Mountain View
|41.67%
|Cloud Gardens
|Understory
|41.67%
|The Medium
|Sadness
|33.33%
|Cyber Shadow
|Intro
|33.33%
|SnowRunner
|Taymyr Garage
|33.33%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|C-C-C-N-N-N [RoughSkreamZ feat. Aikapin]
|33.33%
|SnowRunner
|Wisconsin Ambience (Morning 3)
|25.00%
|Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO)
|Zora’s Domain
|25.00%
|Coromon
|Together and Onward
|16.67%
|Signalis
|Eternity in a Box
|8.33%
|Mario Kart Tour
|Yoshi Valley
|8.33%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Gusty Gulch Adventure
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 76 will be active until Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 76 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 76 is open until Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific