Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 76

Group 74 Results
58.33%Blue ArchiveGlitch street
58.33%Outcore: Desktop AdventureTutorial justice
58.33%Azure striker gunvolt 3cyber strategist maze-roar
58.33%Mega Man: Four HoundsSmirk Mans Theme
58.33%Super Bomberman R OnlineRobowarrior
58.33%Later AlligatorGator Blues (Arcade Theme)
58.33%Kamihime Project少女の登竜門
50.00%Rakugaki KingdomSound graffiti
50.00%WebbedHello Little Spider
50.00%Toree 2Palmtree paradise
50.00%The Knight WitchGolem Army
50.00%Chicory: A Colorful TaleArt Academy
41.67%DorfromantikMountain View
41.67%Cloud GardensUnderstory
41.67%The MediumSadness
33.33%Cyber ShadowIntro
33.33%SnowRunnerTaymyr Garage
33.33%Beatmania IIDX 30 ResidentC-C-C-N-N-N [RoughSkreamZ feat. Aikapin]
33.33%SnowRunnerWisconsin Ambience (Morning 3)
25.00%Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO)Zora’s Domain
25.00%CoromonTogether and Onward
16.67%SignalisEternity in a Box
8.33%Mario Kart TourYoshi Valley
8.33%Paper Mario (NSO)Gusty Gulch Adventure
Remember The Fallen
43.75%FloodlandDawn Song
42.86%Kena: Bridge of SpiritsVillage
42.86%Later AlligatorSurprise Track (DO NOT OPEN)
42.86%Super Monkey Ball: Banana ManiaA Clockwork Land (SMB 2 New OST – Clock Tower Factory)
42.86%Get TogetherFlorest
42.86%A3!Theatre of Eternity [YK; Vocals: Ryoutarou Okayu]
42.86%Mario Kart TourSingapore Speedway
42.86%Narita BoySynth Sensei
42.86%Button CityRev Racer Race 1
42.86%Rockman X DiveDeep Sea
42.86%A3!For Your Journey ~The Bar’s Secret~ [Sonosuke Takao; Vocals: Satoshi Hino]
42.86%Touken Ranbu WarriorsButterfly Dreams Interlude
Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 76 will be active until Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 76 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 76 is open until Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00PM Pacific