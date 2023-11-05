Weekend Box Office Totals For November 3rd – 5th

The weekend totals for November 3rd through November 5th, 2023 estimates are in:

1.) Five Nights at Freddy’s (Uni) 3,789 (+114) theaters, Fri $5.4M (-86%) Sat $8.6M Sun $5.3M 3-day $19.4M (-76%), Total $113.6M/Wk 2

2.) Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (AMC) 3,604 (-169) theaters, Fri $3.6M (-23%) Sat $5.7M Sun $4.2M 3-day $13.5M (-12%)/Total $166M/ Wk 4

3.) Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple/Par) 3,786 (+154) theaters Fri $1.94M (-27%) Sat $3M Sun $2M 3-day $7M (-25%)/Total $52.3M/Wk 3

4.) Priscilla (A24) 1,344 (+1340) theaters, Fri $1.9M (+2788%) 3-day $5.08M (+3612%), Total $5.3M/Wk 2

5.) Radical (Pant) 419 theaters, Fri $882K Sat $907,5K Sun $940K 3-day, $2.73M/Wk 1

6.) Exorcist: The Believer (Uni) 2,429 (-288) theaters Fri $610K Sat $960K Sun $580K 3-day $2.15M (-34%) Total $63.1M/Wk 5

7.) Paw Patrol 2 (Par) 2,404 (-342) theaters, Fri $420K Sat $950K Sun $605K 3-day $1.97M (-15%) Total $62M/Wk 5

8.) After Death (Angel) 2,730 (+85) theaters, Fri $580K Sat $780K Sun $600K 3-day $1.96M (-61%), Total $8.96M/Wk 2

9.) What Happens Later (BST) 1,492 theaters Fri $602K Sat $565K Sun $396K 3-day $1.56M /Wk 1

10.) Freelance (Relativity) 2,057 theaters, Fri $350K,Sat $544K Sun $355K 3-day $1.24M (-40%)/Total $4.2M Wk 2

[Source: Deadline]

