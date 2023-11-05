Post Halloween Candy Sunday Food Thread 11/5

How was your Halloween? Did you give out a ton of candy? Collect a ton of candy? What’s your favorite?

We’re in a new house and had exactly zero trick or treaters. Could be due to the fact that it was windy, cold and snowing. Regardless, we’re left with a lot of candy. 100 Grand, Butterfinger, Crunch, and Baby Ruth minis. Anything with chocolate and nuts is good for me so I’ll take it. My wife is going to make a riff on Cook’s Country Loaded Cookies using the graham cracker bomb from Milk Bar’s Compost Cookies and some of the leftover candy. I’m looking forward to that!

