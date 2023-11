Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Quarter-Finals Results”]Match 1: “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” (26) vs. “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” (22)

Match 2: “What’s Going On” (45) vs. “Trouble Man” (5)

Match 3: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (28) vs. “Let’s Get It On” (24)

Match 4: “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (33) vs. “Sexual Healing” (17)[/spoiler]

Voting ends 5 November, 10 PM EDT

