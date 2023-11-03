Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 3

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Aaron Craig, an attorney originally from Toronto, Ontario;

Leah Wiegand, a stay-at-home mom from Austin, Texas; and

T.J. Tallie, an associate professor of African history from San Diego, California.

Jeopardy!

HOSPITALS // BIG-SCREEN ELVIS // FAMOUS PAIRS // THE THIRD WORD // ONLY PARTLY TRUE // ESPAÑOL

DD1 – $800 – FAMOUS PAIRS – Their first map appeared in an 1872 issue of the “Railway Guide” (Leah added $1,000.)

Scores at first break: T.J. $3,400, Leah $2,800, Aaron $3,400.

Scores going into DJ: T.J. $4,600, Leah $3,400, Aaron $6,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE COMETS // THINK ABOUT… PUP MUSIC // ART HEISTS // GOING THROUGH THE EMOTIONS // THIS CATEGORY DOESN’T STINK // IT JUST SOUNDS QUESTIONABLE

DD2 – $1,600 – THIS CATEGORY DOESN’T STINK – A strange visitor from another planet would find this gas, atomic number 36, odorless & colorless (Aaron dropped $4,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ART HEISTS – In 2001 his “Study for ‘Over Vitebsk'” wandered off after a cocktail reception at the Jewish Museum in New York (Leah dropped $5,000.)

Scores going into FJ: T.J. $4,200, Leah $4,400, Aaron $9,800.

Final Jeopardy!

BRITISH HISTORY – At Leicester Cathedral in March 2015, the Archbishop of Canterbury led a religious ceremony for this deceased English monarch

Emily and Yoshie were correct on FJ, with Emily adding $0 to advance with $25,800.

Final scores: T.J. $0, Leah $0, Aaron $9,768.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who were Rand & McNally? DD2 – What is krypton? DD3 – Who was Chagall? FJ – Who was Richard III?

