Friday New Music 11/3

Another Friday, another Friday’s Friday New Music. Sweet, there’s a new Ian Sweet. Er, Veirs yourself in the new Laura Veirs. Mat the most with the new Matmos. Blow up your speakers with a new Hotline TNT. Anned uh something something new Liza Anne.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Actress – LXXXVIII
— AJR – The Maybe Man
— Allen Ginsberg – The Lion For Real, Re-born (Reissue)
— Amor Muere – A time to love, a time to die
— Animal Hospital – Shelf Life
— Atka – The Eye Against the Ashen Sky EP
— Atreyu – A Torch in the Dark EP
— Ava Mirzadegan – Dark Dark Blue
— Bad Wolves – Die About It
— bar italia – The Twits
— Belle and Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite – Get Up! (Vinyl Reissue)
— Billy Joel – The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2
— The Blasters – Mandatory: The Best of the Blasters
— Bob Marley and The Wailers – Catch a Fire (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Booker T. & The MG’s – In the Christmas Spirit (Vinyl Reissue)
— Carnation – Cursed Mortality
— Cash Bently – Cash Corridos 3
— Charles Bernstein – April Fool’s Day (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Deluxe Edition)
— Cher – Believe (Deluxe Edition)
— Chicago – Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits
— Chick Corea Elektric Band – The Future Is Now
— Chloe Flower – Chloe Hearts Christmas
— Christine McVie – Christine McVie (Reissue)
— Christine McVie – In the Meantime (Reissue)
— Cody Johnson – Leather
— Cold War Kids – Cold War Kids
— Crystal Fighters – Light +
— Danielle Howle – Current
— Dave Matthews Band – Before These Crowded Streets (Vinyl Reissue)
— Delilah Holliday – Invaluable Vol. 2 EP
— Dirty Honey – Can’t Find the Brakes
— Dirty Nice – Surrenderland
— Dove Armitage – Concernless EP
— Drop Nineteens – Hard Light
— Dying Wish – Symptoms of Survival
— Earth – Earth 2 Special Low Frequency Version (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Empty Country (Joseph D’Agostino of Cymbals Eat Guitars) – Empty Country II
— Enny Owl – Homes in Humans
— ERNIE – Cold Cuts EP
— Explosions in the Sky – The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place – Anniversary Edition
— Explosions in the Sky – Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever – Anniversary Edition
— Frank Zappa – Over-Nite Sensation (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Future – Future (Vinyl Reissue)
— Future – Hndrxx (Vinyl Reissue)
— Future – Purple Reign (Vinyl Reissue)
— Girl and Girl – Fight Night EP
— Green Lung – The Heathen Land
— Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
— Hermano – …Only a Suggestion (Reissue)
— Hilary Woods – Acts of Light
— Hotline TNT – Cartwheel
— IAN SWEET – Sucker
— ill peach – THIS IS NOT AN EXIT
— Jaime Wyatt – Feel Good
— JasonMartin – A Compton Story Pt. 1
— Jean-Michel Jarre – OXYMOREWORKS
— Jeezy – I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget
— Jeffrey Martin – Thank God We Left the Garden
— Jimmy Buffett – Equal Strain on All Parts
— Jockstrap – I<3UQTINVU
— Johnny Marr – Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr
— Joy (Anonymous) – Cult Classics
— Jung Kook (of BTS) – GOLDEN
— Kevin Abstract – Blanket
— Keys N Krates – IN: TENSION
— Kevin Drew (of Broken Social Scene) – Aging (Digital Release)
— King Creosote – I DES
— Kontrust – madworld
— kwes. – Rye Lane (Original Score)
— Laura Veirs – Phone Orphans
— Light Beams – Wild Life
— Liza Anne – Utopian
— Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee – Los Angeles
— Marnie Stern – The Comeback Kid
— Marshmello – Sugar Papi
— Matmos – Return to Archive
— Michael Franti & Spearhead – Big Big Love
— Micky Dolenz (of The Monkees) – Dolenz Sings R.E.M. EP
— Motörhead – Another Perfect Day (4oth Anniversary Edition)
— Move 78 – Grains
— Neil Young – Time Fades Away 50
— New Kids on the Block – The Block Revisited
— Niall Horan – The Show: The Encore
— Oasis – The Masterplan (Reissue)
— Osmo Lindeman – Electronic Works
— Pendulum – Anima EP
— Penelope Scott — Girls Night EP
— Phil Alvin – Sung Stories (Reissue)
— Pretty Girls Make Graves – The New Romance (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Regina Spektor – Soviet Kitsch (Vinyl Reissue)
— Resavoir – Resavoir
— Rick Farin – Chaos Play EP
— Rig 1 – Separation Illusion
— S Club – 7 (Vinyl Reissue)
— S Club – Sunshine (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sarah Davachi – Long Gradus
— Satan’s Fall – Destination Destruction
— Semisonic – Little Bit of Sun
— Sen Morimoto – Diagnosis
— Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – We Wish You The Merriest
— Shooter Jennings – Shooter Jennings & The Werewolves of Los Angeles Do Zevon
— Silent Planet – Superbloom
— Skyway Man – Flight of the Long Distance Healer
— Sonny Digital – Dolores Son
— Snail Mail – Valentine Demos EP
— Spiritbox – The Fear of Fear EP
— Spiritual Cramp – Spiritual Cramp
— Static-X – Project Regeneration: Vol. 2
— The Struts – Pretty Vicious
— Sublime with Rome – Tangerine Skies EP
— SUDS – The Great Overgrowth
— Suffocation – Hymns from the Apocrypha
— Suzy Bogguss – Prayin’ For Sunshine
— Swampmeat Family Band – Polish Your Old Halo
— Sylvia Tyson – At the End of the Day
— TALsounds – Shift
— Tashi Dorji – Guitar Improvisations (Reissue)
— Tashi Dorji – Tashi Dorji (Reissue)
— teddy<3) (Teddie Geiger) – Teresa
— Teddy Pendergrass – This Christmas (I’d Rather Have Love) (Reissue)
— TIFFY – So Serious
— Tkay Maidza – Sweet Justice
— The Tragically Hip – Phantom Power (25th Anniversary Edition)
— The Zells and Baked – Queensburgh EP
— Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Eve and Other Stories (Vinyl Reissue)
— University – Title Track EP
— Van Morrison – Accentuate the Positive
— Various Artists – Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream
— Various Artists – Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series, S2)
— William Eggleston – 512
— Willie Nelson – Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl
— Yawning Balch (feat. members of Yawning Man and Fu Manchu) – Volume Two
— Youth Fountain – Together In Lonesome
— Zoo Wees – Therapy
— Zooey Celeste – Restless Thoughts