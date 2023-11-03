Friday New Music 11/3

Another Friday, another Friday’s Friday New Music. Sweet, there’s a new Ian Sweet. Er, Veirs yourself in the new Laura Veirs. Mat the most with the new Matmos. Blow up your speakers with a new Hotline TNT. Anned uh something something new Liza Anne.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Actress – LXXXVIII

— AJR – The Maybe Man

— Allen Ginsberg – The Lion For Real, Re-born (Reissue)

— Amor Muere – A time to love, a time to die

— Animal Hospital – Shelf Life

— Atka – The Eye Against the Ashen Sky EP

— Atreyu – A Torch in the Dark EP

— Ava Mirzadegan – Dark Dark Blue

— Bad Wolves – Die About It

— bar italia – The Twits

— Belle and Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite – Get Up! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Billy Joel – The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2

— The Blasters – Mandatory: The Best of the Blasters

— Bob Marley and The Wailers – Catch a Fire (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Booker T. & The MG’s – In the Christmas Spirit (Vinyl Reissue)

— Carnation – Cursed Mortality

— Cash Bently – Cash Corridos 3

— Charles Bernstein – April Fool’s Day (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Deluxe Edition)

— Cher – Believe (Deluxe Edition)

— Chicago – Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits

— Chick Corea Elektric Band – The Future Is Now

— Chloe Flower – Chloe Hearts Christmas

— Christine McVie – Christine McVie (Reissue)

— Christine McVie – In the Meantime (Reissue)

— Cody Johnson – Leather

— Cold War Kids – Cold War Kids

— Crystal Fighters – Light +

— Danielle Howle – Current

— Dave Matthews Band – Before These Crowded Streets (Vinyl Reissue)

— Delilah Holliday – Invaluable Vol. 2 EP

— Dirty Honey – Can’t Find the Brakes

— Dirty Nice – Surrenderland

— Dove Armitage – Concernless EP

— Drop Nineteens – Hard Light

— Dying Wish – Symptoms of Survival

— Earth – Earth 2 Special Low Frequency Version (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Empty Country (Joseph D’Agostino of Cymbals Eat Guitars) – Empty Country II

— Enny Owl – Homes in Humans

— ERNIE – Cold Cuts EP

— Explosions in the Sky – The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place – Anniversary Edition

— Explosions in the Sky – Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever – Anniversary Edition

— Frank Zappa – Over-Nite Sensation (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Future – Future (Vinyl Reissue)

— Future – Hndrxx (Vinyl Reissue)

— Future – Purple Reign (Vinyl Reissue)

— Girl and Girl – Fight Night EP

— Green Lung – The Heathen Land

— Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

— Hermano – …Only a Suggestion (Reissue)

— Hilary Woods – Acts of Light

— Hotline TNT – Cartwheel

— IAN SWEET – Sucker

— ill peach – THIS IS NOT AN EXIT

— Jaime Wyatt – Feel Good

— JasonMartin – A Compton Story Pt. 1

— Jean-Michel Jarre – OXYMOREWORKS

— Jeezy – I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget

— Jeffrey Martin – Thank God We Left the Garden

— Jimmy Buffett – Equal Strain on All Parts

— Jockstrap – I<3UQTINVU

— Johnny Marr – Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr

— Joy (Anonymous) – Cult Classics

— Jung Kook (of BTS) – GOLDEN

— Kevin Abstract – Blanket

— Keys N Krates – IN: TENSION

— Kevin Drew (of Broken Social Scene) – Aging (Digital Release)

— King Creosote – I DES

— Kontrust – madworld

— kwes. – Rye Lane (Original Score)

— Laura Veirs – Phone Orphans

— Light Beams – Wild Life

— Liza Anne – Utopian

— Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee – Los Angeles

— Marnie Stern – The Comeback Kid

— Marshmello – Sugar Papi

— Matmos – Return to Archive

— Michael Franti & Spearhead – Big Big Love

— Micky Dolenz (of The Monkees) – Dolenz Sings R.E.M. EP

— Motörhead – Another Perfect Day (4oth Anniversary Edition)

— Move 78 – Grains

— Neil Young – Time Fades Away 50

— New Kids on the Block – The Block Revisited

— Niall Horan – The Show: The Encore

— Oasis – The Masterplan (Reissue)

— Osmo Lindeman – Electronic Works

— Pendulum – Anima EP

— Penelope Scott — Girls Night EP

— Phil Alvin – Sung Stories (Reissue)

— Pretty Girls Make Graves – The New Romance (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Regina Spektor – Soviet Kitsch (Vinyl Reissue)

— Resavoir – Resavoir

— Rick Farin – Chaos Play EP

— Rig 1 – Separation Illusion

— S Club – 7 (Vinyl Reissue)

— S Club – Sunshine (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sarah Davachi – Long Gradus

— Satan’s Fall – Destination Destruction

— Semisonic – Little Bit of Sun

— Sen Morimoto – Diagnosis

— Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – We Wish You The Merriest

— Shooter Jennings – Shooter Jennings & The Werewolves of Los Angeles Do Zevon

— Silent Planet – Superbloom

— Skyway Man – Flight of the Long Distance Healer

— Sonny Digital – Dolores Son

— Snail Mail – Valentine Demos EP

— Spiritbox – The Fear of Fear EP

— Spiritual Cramp – Spiritual Cramp

— Static-X – Project Regeneration: Vol. 2

— The Struts – Pretty Vicious

— Sublime with Rome – Tangerine Skies EP

— SUDS – The Great Overgrowth

— Suffocation – Hymns from the Apocrypha

— Suzy Bogguss – Prayin’ For Sunshine

— Swampmeat Family Band – Polish Your Old Halo

— Sylvia Tyson – At the End of the Day

— TALsounds – Shift

— Tashi Dorji – Guitar Improvisations (Reissue)

— Tashi Dorji – Tashi Dorji (Reissue)

— teddy<3) (Teddie Geiger) – Teresa

— Teddy Pendergrass – This Christmas (I’d Rather Have Love) (Reissue)

— TIFFY – So Serious

— Tkay Maidza – Sweet Justice

— The Tragically Hip – Phantom Power (25th Anniversary Edition)

— The Zells and Baked – Queensburgh EP

— Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Eve and Other Stories (Vinyl Reissue)

— University – Title Track EP

— Van Morrison – Accentuate the Positive

— Various Artists – Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream

— Various Artists – Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series, S2)

— William Eggleston – 512

— Willie Nelson – Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl

— Yawning Balch (feat. members of Yawning Man and Fu Manchu) – Volume Two

— Youth Fountain – Together In Lonesome

— Zoo Wees – Therapy

— Zooey Celeste – Restless Thoughts

