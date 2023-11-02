Open Threads

The Day Thread Reminds You to Use Those McDonald’s Gift Certificates You Got Trick or Treating

Halloween, alas, is over. And at my house, there were zero–ZERO–trick or treaters. Well, they missed out! Because I had MCDONALD’S GIFT CERTIFICATES! They could’ve taken them to a McDonald’s and gotten a regular soft drink with them! And not some of the healthy crap they try to shove in to the Happy Meals today! No, a real true soda! Oh well. Looks like I got twenty regular soft drinks for myself now! Joke’s on you, stupid kids!

Crap. It says they’re only redeemable for children under 14 years of age.

Looks like I wasted my dollar.

Have a great day, y’all. I’m going to find out if I can somehow get a refund for this gift certificate book.