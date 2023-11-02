The Beatles – “Now and Then” Discussion Thread

If you are reading this thread, a new single credited to The Beatles called “Now and Then” is now available for public consumption.

Based on a John Lennon demo made circa 1977, with instrumentation and vocals recorded by Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr in 1995, and more bits recorded more recently by McCartney and Starr, this track, which is being marketed as “The Last Beatles Song,” has been made possible by advances in … ah, you’ve probably heard the whole story and watched the making-of video by now, right? Now go listen to the song!

We just need a space to talk about this when we hear it, so this is it.

BONUS DISCUSSION TOPIC: How do you feel about “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love,” the previous “Threetles” tracks, these days?

