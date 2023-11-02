Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 2

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Yoshie Hill, a program support specialist from Colma, California;

Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota; and

Dave Rapp, a writer from Valley Village, California.

Jeopardy!

MYTHING IN ACTION// FICTION-ALE// ALL THE PRESIDENTS’ CHILDREN // GROWING PAINS // WOOD // COMPLETES THE PROVERB

DD1 (video) – $800 – ALL THE PRESIDENTS’ CHILDREN – Last name of John who, before his death in 2013 at 91, was the oldest living child of a president (Emily dropped $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Dave $3,600, Emily $1,000, Yoshie $600.

Scores going into DJ: Dave $4,200, Emily $4,600, Yoshie $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

FUN WITH THE PERIODIC TABLE // KENNEDY CENTER HONOREES // CLIFFS NOTES: DRAMA // SOUSED // MISNOMERS // O-E-O-E

DD2 – $1,200 – FUN WITH THE PERIODIC TABLE – 1 of the only 2 letters not found in the abbreviations of elements with atomic numbers up to 100 (Emily added $6,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – CLIFFS NOTES: DRAMA (name the drama) – Laura: “You broke my unicorn!” Gentleman Caller: “Whoops.” (Laura added $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Dave $11,800, Emily $25.800, Yoshie $9,200.

Final Jeopardy!

ANCIENT GEOGRAPHY – Britain became an island less than 10,000 years ago, as warming weather & melting ice filled in this sea

Emily and Yoshie were correct on FJ, with Emily adding $0 to advance with $25,800.

Final scores: Dave $11,800, Emily $25.800, Yoshie $18,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Eisenhower? DD2 – What is J (or Q)? DD3 – What is “The Glass Menagerie”? FJ – What is the North Sea?

