Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 1, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I know that it’s technically no longer October, and therefore no longer the “spooky season”. But I saw this movie a few days ago, and I wanted to feature it anyway. Besides, it’s never the wrong time to watch a great movie! So what’s this great movie I want to tell you all about?

One Cut of the Dead is a 2017 movie about a cast and crew making a zombie movie in a single take. But then things take a turn for the…*insert scary sound effect here*…undead!

Why do I like this movie? Well, we watch A LOT of scary movies in October , and this one was my favorite. At first, I thought it was just okay. A perfectly fine zombie movie. Fun, nothing special. But the more I watched, the more I liked it, and by the end I realized I was watching what would become one of my favorite movies ever. So…give it a watch. If you dare! *insert second scary sound effect here*

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

