The Weekly Wrestling Thread Says Something Nice

It was a pretty fun week for wrestling. Some good to great matches on TV and we got some neat PPVs on the horizon.

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. MJF vs. Kenny Omega

2. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher

3. Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castignoli

4. Mike Santana vs. Ortiz

5. Ricky Starks vs. Dax Harwood

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes

2. The Creed Brothers vs. Alpha Academy

3. Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

4. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

5. DIY vs. Imperium

Worst AEW match of the week:

-Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

Decided to do something special this week since it was relatively light on wrestling news and pose a challenge: Say something nice about a wrestler you don’t care for (and you can’t use them being nice in real life). I’ll start:

-Austin Theory: He’s great at selling. When his opponents get a hit in, it looks real.

-Ultimate Warrior: He had a great presence. He went to shit as soon as the bell rang (unless Macho Man or Hulk Hogan (the first time) were his opponent) but he looks so fascinating running to the ring.

-Bray Wyatt: His character work was out of this world. His wrestling skills were about a 5/10 but his character work was easily a 10/10.

