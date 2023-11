Hi, everyone. With both lots of other sports-related threads here and a degree of busy-ness/stressfulness to life, I took a bit of time off, but we’re back! In time to end the baseball season (possibly as soon as tonight), to watch the biannual migration of the the Beard, to marvel at Wemby, to wonder if anyone can beat the Golden Knights, and to ponder the meaning of Messi’s eighth Ballon d’Or. As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

