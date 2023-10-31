The Creative Endeavors Thread Crawls Out of a Creepy Castle (Creatively)

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Monsters and creepy stuff has always been my jam, so much so that I do a whole ass comic about them. I’m always trying to grow as a comics artist and graphic storyteller, and even after doing hundreds of pages of comics over some decades I still feel like a beginner.

For my latest installment, I wanted to emphasize the story’s atmosphere and mood, to push my skills in creating a memorable setting and using more visual storytelling with less dialogue. It mainly takes place in a big dark castle so I drew inspiration from old EC horror comics like Tales From the Crypt in the setting and characters. Light and shadow were huge components of the setting, and I put more work into that than I ever had for a comic. A lot of linear perspective was required, which can be pretty time-consuming.

Overall, I was very pleased with the results, and a lot of what I learned here I am already applying to the next issue and the story’s second installment.

What have you been up to creatively?

