Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Katie Hargrove, a professional organizer from Redondo Beach, California;

Hari Parameswaran, a hardware engineer from Cupertino, California; and

Aaron Craig, an attorney, originally from Toronto, Ontario.

Jeopardy!

THE TROPIC OF CAPRICORN // SOURCE OF THE LATE NIGHT BIT // SHOW ME THE MONKEY // HMMM, I WONDER // SEXY STUFF // “E”ASY DOES IT

DD1 – $800 – HMMM, I WONDER – Appropriately, Champ is the name of this lake’s version of Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster (Aaron added $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Aaron $4,400, Hari $2,800, Katie -$400.

Scores going into DJ: Aaron $7,600, Hari $4,800, Katie $0.

Double Jeopardy!

THE TOPIC OF CAPRICORNS // THE WORLD SERIES // FRANK GEHRY // NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM // MONSTER MANUAL // WORDS IN HALLOWEEN

DD2 – $1,600 – NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM – He painted “Night Fishing at Antibes” just before the outbreak of World War II (Hari dropped $7,600 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $2,000 – MONSTER MANUAL – In “The Once and Future King” this beast is described as “falco leonis serpentis” (Hari added $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Aaron $14,000, Hari $17,200, Katie $3,600.

Final Jeopardy!

NAME’S THE SAME – This first name is shared by a character introduced in 1941 & a member of royalty who is sixth in line to the British throne

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Aaron dropped just $3,202 to advance with $10,798.

Final scores: Aaron $10,798, Hari $6,200, Katie $0.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Lake Champlain? DD2 – Who was Picasso? DD3 – What is a griffin? FJ – What is Archie?

