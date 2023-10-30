Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 71

Group 69 Results 80.00% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Roof Running reptiles! 70.00% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Brightness of peace (ending) 60.00% Kokoro Clover Season 1 Awakening 60.00% Tunic From Far Shores 60.00% Paradise Killer Unlimited Luv 60.00% 30XX Fires of Industry | Dustria 50.00% UNBEATABLE [white label] FOREVER NOW by peak divide & Rachel Lake 50.00% Citizen Sleeper Coalesce 50.00% Mighty Fight Federation Fists of Fury 50.00% SpiderHeck Precision I Guess 40.00% Project Starship X Void Stars 40.00% Redout 2 Infinity circle 40.00% Chained Echoes Those Who Resist Destiny 40.00% Bowser’s Fury Fury Bowser 3 40.00% Axiom Verge 2 Silver Pipes 40.00% Bayonetta 3 Fertile Rondo 30.00% Death’s Door The Last Lord 30.00% Echoes of Mana Echoes of Memories 30.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Agnus Colony (Day) 20.00% Bowser’s Fury Fury Bowser 1 20.00% Edge of Eternity Valliant March Against Darkness 20.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident おとせサンダー [ぼっちぼろまる] 20.00% Wobbledogs Chrysalis 10.00% Klonoa 2 Joilant Remember The Fallen 41.67% Digimon ReArise A Pacific Talk (Lopmon) 41.67% Fight Knight King Casket 41.67% Black Book Ель елушка / Little Fir Tree 41.67% Stray Dead City 41.67% Murder by Numbers Puzzle – Got Your Back 41.67% Splatoon 3 Clickbait [C-Side] 41.67% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Endwalker – Footfalls 41.67% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour DISPARATE [BEMANI Sound Team “Captain Sonic”] 41.67% Garden Story Title 41.67% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Oliver Good #05 40.00% Project Starship X Void Stars 40.00% Redout 2 Infinity circle 40.00% Chained Echoes Those Who Resist Destiny 40.00% Bowser’s Fury Fury Bowser 3 40.00% Axiom Verge 2 Silver Pipes 40.00% Bayonetta 3 Fertile Rondo 30.00% Death’s Door The Last Lord 30.00% Echoes of Mana Echoes of Memories 30.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Agnus Colony (Day) 20.00% Bowser’s Fury Fury Bowser 1 20.00% Edge of Eternity Valliant March Against Darkness 20.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident おとせサンダー [ぼっちぼろまる] 20.00% Wobbledogs Chrysalis 10.00% Klonoa 2 Joilant Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 71 will be active until Tuesday, October 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 71 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 71 is open until Tuesday, October 31st at 10:00PM Pacific

