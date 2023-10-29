Weekend Box Office Totals For October 27th – 29th

The weekend totals for October 27th through October 29th, 2023 estimates are in:

1.) Five Nights at Freddy’s (Uni) 3,675 theaters, Fri $39.4M, $24.25M Sun $14M 3-day $78M/Wk 1

2.) Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (AMC) 3,773 (-82) theaters, Fri $4.8M (-53%), Sat $5.8M Sun $4.1M 3-day $14.7M (-56%)/Total $149.3M/ Wk 3

3.) Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple/Par) 3,632 (+4) theaters Fri $2.67M (-72%), Sat $3.7M Sun $2.6M 3-day $9M (-60%)/Total $40.6M/Wk 2

4.) After Death (Angel) 2,605 theaters Fri $2.1M, Sat $1.58M Sun $1.27M 3-day $5.06M/Wk 1

5.) Exorcist: The Believer (Uni) 2,717 (-606) theaters Fri $1M (-40%) Sat $1.3M Sun $750K 3-day $3.1M (-46%) Total $59.3M/Wk 4

6.) Paw Patrol 2 (Par) 2,746 (-618) theaters, Fri $540K (-52%) Sat $970K Sun $640K 3-day $2.15M (-51%) Total $59.2M/Wk 5

7.) Freelance (Relativity) 2,057 theaters, Fri $880K,Sat $705K Sun $475K 3-day $2.06M/Wk 1

8.) Nightmare Before Christmas (re) (Dis) 2,185 (+535) theaters, Fri $583K (-60%) Sat $821K Sun $596K 3-day $2M (-52%)/Total lifetime $85.8M /Wk 2 of re-release

9.) Saw X (LG) 2,141 (-615) theaters, Fri $537K Sat $705K Sun $443K 3-day $1.68M (-53%) Total $50.2M/Wk 5

10.) The Creator (New Reg/20th) 1,685 theaters (-805), Fri $300K (-60%) Sat $431K Sun $269K 3-day $1M (-63%), Total $38.8M/Wk 5

