Hello and welcome back to Friday! You did it! The Weekend is upon us! Let’s party!

Today’s artist Vektroid is one of the pioneers behind Vaporwave a genre of Electronic Music that uses sounds of the 80s and 90s commonly heard in malls and advertisements to create an ethereal almost uncanny nostalgic vibe!

that’s all she wrote! Enjoy the Politics Thread and follow all the rules!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...