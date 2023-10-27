Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 27

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Brian Adams, a retired public educator from Big Bear Lake, California;

Cory Burns Barger, an orchestra musician from Riverside, California; and

Erick Loh, a pastor from Northridge, California.

Jeopardy!

THE LAST SUPPER // QUOTABLE CINEMA // THE MAORI // ANATOMY // FABRICS // THE “LONG” & “SHORT” OF IT

DD1 – $1,000 – ANATOMY – Familiar to pitchers, the group of muscles called this includes the subscapularis muscle (Cory dropped $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Erick $3,600, Cory $1,000, Brian $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Erick $6,200, Cory $1,400, Brian $5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

LEONARDO DA VINCI, BUSY GUY // BROADWAY MUSICALS BY CHARACTERS // “A”UTHORS // MICROSCOPY // STREET SMARTS// BAD ENGLISH

DD2 – $1,200 – STREET SMARTS – This capital’s Gran Vía was once named Avenida de José Antonio, after the founder of the Fascist Party (Cory added $5,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – LEONARD DA VINCI, BUSY GUY – Using Vitruvius’ formulae, Leo showed how the proportions of this relate to the most perfect geometric figures (Cory dropped $6,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Erick $12,200, Cory $9,600, Brian $5,400.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS AMERICANS – On March 23, 1779 he became the first U.S. diplomat to serve overseas by presenting his credentials to a foreign government

Only Brian was correct on FJ, doubling to advance with $10,800.

Final scores: Erick $5,199, Cory $6,600, Brian $10,800.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the rotator cuff? DD2 – What is Madrid? DD3 – What is the human body? FJ – Who was Franklin?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...