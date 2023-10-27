It’s an Avocado Halloween!

Christmas, Schristmas. More like BAH-nukkah! Halloween is truly the most wonderful time of the year. For those of you that are celebrating, here’s a dedicated space to show off your Halloween bacchanals.

Want to share a costume sleffo? Will your pet be dressed up? Decorating your house? Carving a pumpkin? Making any special foods or just loading up on candy to hand out? Show them all off here!

Also, be sure to dig up the grave of last year’s post for all sorts of creativity and sugar-fueled jollity!

