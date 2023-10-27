Friday New Music 10/27

Happy EQX day, a holiday for just me. My favorite radio station since I was a child is 102.7, WEQX transmitted off of Mt Equinox in Vermont. It rules, it’s the best part about living in upstate new york. Anyway, here’s some new music:
— American Analog Set – The Know By Heart
— Angie McMahon – Light, Dark, Light Again
— Auditorium – Life Changer
— Baby Tate – Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical
— Barbra Streisand – EVERGREENS: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records
— Barbra Streisand – YENTL: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
— Ben Sloan – muted colors live EP
— Billy Bragg – The Roaring Forty 1983-2023
— Bing Crosby – Bing Crosby’s Christmas Gems
— Black Pumas – Chronicles of a Diamond
— Blue Man Group – Overjoy the World EP
— Brent Faiyaz – Larger Than Life
— The Bros. Landreth – Let It Lie (10th Anniversary Acoustic Edition)
— Bruce Hornsby – Spirit Trail (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Caleb Lee Hutchinson – Southern Galactic
— CASISDEAD – Famous Last Words
— Chxrry22 – Siren EP
— Cidny Bullens – Little Pieces
— Circus Devils (feat. Robert Pollard) – Squeeze the Needle
— Closure in Moscow – Soft Hell
— Crime in Stereo – House & Trance
— deathcrash – Less+
— Declan Welsh & The Decadent West – 2
— Deerhoof – The Runners Four (Vinyl Reissue)
— DJ Shadow – Action Adventure
— Dokken – Heaven Comes Down
— Dollar Sign – Legend Tripping
— Duran Duran – Danse Macabre
— Egyptian Blue – A Living Commodity
— Elkka – DJ Friendly EP
— END – The Sin of Human Frailty
— The Flaming Lips – Live At The Forum, London, UK Jan 22, 2003 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Flatland Cavalry – Wandering Star
— Flyte – Flyte
— Frank Sinatra – Platinum
— Full Time Men – Part Time Job
— Future – 56 Nights (Vinyl Reissue)
— Future – Beast Mode (Vinyl Reissue)
— Future – Monster (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Gaslight Anthem – History Books
— Golden Apples – Bananasugarfire
— Grave Secrets – Till Your Lungs Fall Out…
— Gregg Kowalsky – Eso Es
— Hinako Omori – stillness, softness…
— HXLT – Original Crazy
— Ignited – Cradle of the Wicked
— In This Moment – Godmode
— James Blunt – Who We Used To Be
— Jessi Colter – Edge of Forever
— José González – Veneer (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Jugger – Puppet Master
— katie dey – never falter hero girl
— The Kills – God Games
— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The Silver Cord
— Kojaque – Phantom of the Afters
— Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lia Lia – Angst EP
— Lilac Haze – My Dreamworld EP
— Linda Ronstadt – A Merry Little Christmas (Reissue)
— Lowertown – Skin of My Teeth EP
— Loyal Lobos – LOBA Vol. I EP
— Lucky Lo – The Big Feel
— Lydia Luce – Florida Girl
— Machinedrum – 4#TRACK EP
— Magnolia Park – Halloween Mixtape II
— Mariah the Scientist – To Be Eaten Alive
— Mark Tremonti – Christmas Classics New & Old
— Mass Hysteria – Tenace – Part 2
— Mavro Gala – Tenderness
— Mayer Hawthorne – For All Time
— Mike Reed – The Separatist Party
— Mötley Crüe – Year of the Devil
— The Mountain Goats – Jenny From Thebes
— Mr Eazi – The Evil Genius
— Nebula – Livewired in Europe
— Nirvana – In Utero (30th Anniversary Edition)
— NITE – Darkness Silence Mirror Flame (Reissue)
— Nora Jane Struthers – Back to Cast Iron
— NYOS – Waterfall Cave Fantasy, Forever
— Obscura – A Celebration I – Live in North America
— Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Bauhaus Staircase
— Pattern-Seeking Animals – Spooky Action at a Distance
— PAWS – PAWS
— Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Live In New York
— Pony Girl – Laff It Off
— Poppy – Zig
— Prince – Diamonds and Pearls (Deluxe Edition)
— Ragana – Desolation’s Flower
— Red Axes – One More City
— Rett Madison – One for Jackie
— Rifle – Under Two Flags EP
— Robert Finley – Black Bayou
— Rocket – Versions of You EP
— Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday EP
— The Serfs – Half Eaten By Dogs
— Shabazz Palaces – Robbed in Rareness
— Sheer Mag – A Distant Call (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sheer Mag – Compilation (I, II, & III (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love (Vinyl Reissue)
— Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz – Memory Lane 2
— Shotmaker – A Moment in Time: 1993-1996
— Show Me the Body – Live & Loose in the USA
— Sigrid – The Hype EP
— SIPHO. – Prayers & Paranoia
— Six Going on Seven – Six Going on Seven (Reissue)
— Slap Rash – Catherine Special EP
— Sofia Kourtesis – Madres
— The Streets – The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light
— Superchunk – Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007–2023
— Sun Ra and Various Artists – A Celebration of Sun Ra’s Poetry (Physical Release)
— Sundara Karma – Better Luck Next Time
— SWMRS – Sonic Tonic
— Taking Back Sunday – 152
— Tar Of – Confidence Freaks Me Out
— Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
— The Third Mind – The Third Mind 2
— Tonguetied – Bloom EP
— Tortuga – Iterations
— U2 – Zooropa (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – A Tribute to The Judds
— Various Artists – Red Hot + Fela (Vinyl Reissue)
— Video Age – Away From the Castle
— Viji – So Vanilla
— VRSTY – Levitate
— V V Brown – Am I British Yet?
— W.A.S.P. – The 7 lila: 1984-1992
— Wargasm – Venom
— Warhol – 3200 Vol 2
— Wild Nothing – Hold
— Year of the Knife – No Love Lost