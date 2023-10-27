Friday New Music 10/27

Happy EQX day, a holiday for just me. My favorite radio station since I was a child is 102.7, WEQX transmitted off of Mt Equinox in Vermont. It rules, it’s the best part about living in upstate new york. Anyway, here’s some new music:

— American Analog Set – The Know By Heart

— Angie McMahon – Light, Dark, Light Again

— Auditorium – Life Changer

— Baby Tate – Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical

— Barbra Streisand – EVERGREENS: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records

— Barbra Streisand – YENTL: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— Ben Sloan – muted colors live EP

— Billy Bragg – The Roaring Forty 1983-2023

— Bing Crosby – Bing Crosby’s Christmas Gems

— Black Pumas – Chronicles of a Diamond

— Blue Man Group – Overjoy the World EP

— Brent Faiyaz – Larger Than Life

— The Bros. Landreth – Let It Lie (10th Anniversary Acoustic Edition)

— Bruce Hornsby – Spirit Trail (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Caleb Lee Hutchinson – Southern Galactic

— CASISDEAD – Famous Last Words

— Chxrry22 – Siren EP

— Cidny Bullens – Little Pieces

— Circus Devils (feat. Robert Pollard) – Squeeze the Needle

— Closure in Moscow – Soft Hell

— Crime in Stereo – House & Trance

— deathcrash – Less+

— Declan Welsh & The Decadent West – 2

— Deerhoof – The Runners Four (Vinyl Reissue)

— DJ Shadow – Action Adventure

— Dokken – Heaven Comes Down

— Dollar Sign – Legend Tripping

— Duran Duran – Danse Macabre

— Egyptian Blue – A Living Commodity

— Elkka – DJ Friendly EP

— END – The Sin of Human Frailty

— The Flaming Lips – Live At The Forum, London, UK Jan 22, 2003 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Flatland Cavalry – Wandering Star

— Flyte – Flyte

— Frank Sinatra – Platinum

— Full Time Men – Part Time Job

— Future – 56 Nights (Vinyl Reissue)

— Future – Beast Mode (Vinyl Reissue)

— Future – Monster (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Gaslight Anthem – History Books

— Golden Apples – Bananasugarfire

— Grave Secrets – Till Your Lungs Fall Out…

— Gregg Kowalsky – Eso Es

— Hinako Omori – stillness, softness…

— HXLT – Original Crazy

— Ignited – Cradle of the Wicked

— In This Moment – Godmode

— James Blunt – Who We Used To Be

— Jessi Colter – Edge of Forever

— José González – Veneer (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Jugger – Puppet Master

— katie dey – never falter hero girl

— The Kills – God Games

— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The Silver Cord

— Kojaque – Phantom of the Afters

— Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lia Lia – Angst EP

— Lilac Haze – My Dreamworld EP

— Linda Ronstadt – A Merry Little Christmas (Reissue)

— Lowertown – Skin of My Teeth EP

— Loyal Lobos – LOBA Vol. I EP

— Lucky Lo – The Big Feel

— Lydia Luce – Florida Girl

— Machinedrum – 4#TRACK EP

— Magnolia Park – Halloween Mixtape II

— Mariah the Scientist – To Be Eaten Alive

— Mark Tremonti – Christmas Classics New & Old

— Mass Hysteria – Tenace – Part 2

— Mavro Gala – Tenderness

— Mayer Hawthorne – For All Time

— Mike Reed – The Separatist Party

— Mötley Crüe – Year of the Devil

— The Mountain Goats – Jenny From Thebes

— Mr Eazi – The Evil Genius

— Nebula – Livewired in Europe

— Nirvana – In Utero (30th Anniversary Edition)

— NITE – Darkness Silence Mirror Flame (Reissue)

— Nora Jane Struthers – Back to Cast Iron

— NYOS – Waterfall Cave Fantasy, Forever

— Obscura – A Celebration I – Live in North America

— Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Bauhaus Staircase

— Pattern-Seeking Animals – Spooky Action at a Distance

— PAWS – PAWS

— Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Live In New York

— Pony Girl – Laff It Off

— Poppy – Zig

— Prince – Diamonds and Pearls (Deluxe Edition)

— Ragana – Desolation’s Flower

— Red Axes – One More City

— Rett Madison – One for Jackie

— Rifle – Under Two Flags EP

— Robert Finley – Black Bayou

— Rocket – Versions of You EP

— Samara Joy – A Joyful Holiday EP

— The Serfs – Half Eaten By Dogs

— Shabazz Palaces – Robbed in Rareness

— Sheer Mag – A Distant Call (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sheer Mag – Compilation (I, II, & III (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love (Vinyl Reissue)

— Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz – Memory Lane 2

— Shotmaker – A Moment in Time: 1993-1996

— Show Me the Body – Live & Loose in the USA

— Sigrid – The Hype EP

— SIPHO. – Prayers & Paranoia

— Six Going on Seven – Six Going on Seven (Reissue)

— Slap Rash – Catherine Special EP

— Sofia Kourtesis – Madres

— The Streets – The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light

— Superchunk – Misfits & Mistakes: Singles, B-sides & Strays 2007–2023

— Sun Ra and Various Artists – A Celebration of Sun Ra’s Poetry (Physical Release)

— Sundara Karma – Better Luck Next Time

— SWMRS – Sonic Tonic

— Taking Back Sunday – 152

— Tar Of – Confidence Freaks Me Out

— Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

— The Third Mind – The Third Mind 2

— Tonguetied – Bloom EP

— Tortuga – Iterations

— U2 – Zooropa (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – A Tribute to The Judds

— Various Artists – Red Hot + Fela (Vinyl Reissue)

— Video Age – Away From the Castle

— Viji – So Vanilla

— VRSTY – Levitate

— V V Brown – Am I British Yet?

— W.A.S.P. – The 7 lila: 1984-1992

— Wargasm – Venom

— Warhol – 3200 Vol 2

— Wild Nothing – Hold

— Year of the Knife – No Love Lost

