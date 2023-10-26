WW 217: Princess Mononoke Sign-Ups

The sun pierces the heavy clouds of smoke that have settled perpetually over the bustling Iron Town. Its ruler Lady Eboshi paces steadily. She has guided the settlers through the conflicts with Lords and Creatures and earned their respect, though she fears the current balance of power may overwhelm her charges. Unlike others she knows the value of trust. Despite her own significant prowess she spreads her favors to others so they may grow in esteem, knowledge, and strength as well. And she has just discovered her newest protégé though even they dont know it yet.

San and her mother Moro stalk the edges of the forest in anger. Their clan spread to the four winds by the recent conflict and who knows if they would even recognize them now. Together they seek a path forward, though whether it should be violence or compassion weighs heavily on San’s internal thoughts.

The capricious Emperor has gone back on his word to the settlers and the spirits, and seeks only to gain more power and wealth than any of his line before him. He will bring Iron Town to heel and purge the forest of its most powerful denizens. To aid him he has recruited the duplicitous Jiko-Bo as an independent agent, and seeks to swing those to his side with promises of wealth and glory unimaginable.

Okkoto has heard the cries of his slaughtered kin and hatred has descended upon him. Gone the noble creature that has patrolled the woodland for centuries. In its place only madness and rage that seeps into everything he touches, a plague to all. Those who stand in his path face corruption and death

And rumors persist of a wandering stranger with the power of demons that moves on the fringes of the land. The motivation, identity, and abilities unknown

WELCOME to Werewolf Princess Mononoke edition. This is a multi-faction game of shifting loyalties and goals. You probably want to read the info sections. Knowledge of the source material is not required. Though if you haven’t seen the film you do want to read the intro text above. When choosing RP please do not pick any characters from the movie though anything else is fine.

Factions, Roles, and Powers IRON TOWN Lady Eboshi – Starts the game as the Leader of Iron Town. Has access to the following powers: The Favors of Eboshi, Hunt the Wolf Clan Citizens of Iron Town (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote. Vulnerable to bribes THE WOLF CLAN Note this is a thematic name. Only San and Moro share a chat and this faction does not have a faction kill at the start of the game San and Moro – Start the game sharing a chat (Die Independently), Each has access to a duel power. Moro also has access to protective-themed powers, and San also has access to investigative-themed powers. Children of Moro (Vanilla): Have no base powers except the ability to vote: Vulnerable to corruption THE EMPEROR’S COURT Faction Kill: Each night may designate a player to die. The kill is optional, may target any living player, and is carried out by a specific member of the faction The Emperor – Has access to the following power: The Myriad Commands of the Emperor Jiko-bo – Has access to the following powers: The Promise of Wealth and Glory, Elusive, Friendly Waylay, The Grand Hunt Begins The Emperor’s Hunters (Vanilla): Have options for blocking, tracking, and watching. Get more powerful the fewer remain THE CORRUPTED Okkoto – Has access to the following powers: Inflict Corruption, Enrage the Forest Spirits THE UNKNOWN WANDERER Ashitaka – The Powers of the Wanderer are unknown

Starting Faction Win Conditions: You want to read this before the game begins NOTE: These Win Conditions can change over the course of the game. Certain members of your faction may or may not know how this works. Every time a faction’s win condition changes it will be noted in the header and updated here. You really really really want to check these. IRON TOWN All members of the Emperor’s Faction, San, and Moro are dead. At least one Iron Town member is alive THE WOLF CLAN Okkoto, Jiko-Bo, and all Emperor’s Hunters are dead; Iron-Town is Leaderless. At least one Wolf Clan member is alive THE EMPEROR’S COURT All members of the Corrupted, all members of the wolf clan, and Lady Eboshi are dead. At least one member of the Emperor’s court is alive THE CORRUPTED All members of the Emperor’s Faction and all members of Iron Town are dead. At least one member of the Corrupted is alive THE UNKNOWN WANDERER The Motivations of the Wanderer are unknown

Additional Info Wound: Delayed block. The player will not be able to take actions the next night Poison: Delayed kill. The player will die at the end of the next night unless they are healed that next night Healed: Counters poison. Does not help anything else Vanilla: A role designation that has weakness to certain game mechanics. Night Power Priorities Blocking -> Protective -> Informative -> Recruitment -> Killing Win Tie-Breakers for potential exclusive wins Wanderer -> Corrupted -> Emperor -> Wolf Clan -> Iron Town Tie Rules If 4 or more people are tied at twilight the game descends into madness and everyone loses Otherwise at most one person dies to each day kill

Sign-ups will remain open tentatively until Saturday night. And the game is scheduled to tentatively start Sunday with first Twilight on Monday. Twilight Time TBD. Goal is 20-24 players

Standard posting and social rules apply. Auto-kill rules will be include in the Vote Thread

Players Signed-up BeingGreen Blip Copywright Cork Greenwitch MSD Queequeg Side Wasp, Catherine and Kimberly Back-ups Graveyard

