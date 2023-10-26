Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Oct. 26

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:
- Tony Freitas, a director of project engineering from Claremont, California;
- Mason Maggio, a songwriter from Los Angeles, California; and
- Yoshie Hill, a program support specialist from Colma, California.
Jeopardy!
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY // MOB HITS // TAKE THE “A” TRAINING // MAP HAPPY // THE CAMERA MAN // FASHION STATEMENTS
DD1 (video) – $1,000 – SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY- This biologist first gained acclaim for writing in 1937 with her article, “Undersea” in the “Atlantic Monthly” (Tony dropped $2,800.)
Scores at first break: Yoshie $1,200, Mason $4,200, Tony $2,000.
Scores going into DJ: Yoshie $1,200, Mason $9,600, Tony $2,800.
Double Jeopardy!
BOOKS & AUTHORS // HALL OF FAMER BY POSITION // JACQUES OF ALL TRADES // LET’S GO LOBSTERING // “HOUSE”// OF REPRESENTITIVES
DD2 – $1,200 – BOOKS & AUTHORS – To Ian McEwan, there is no redemption, no amends, no this, the title of his novel made into a 2007 movie with Saoirse Ronan (Yoshie dropped $2,000.)
DD3 (video) – $1,600 – OF REPRESENTITIVES – The only Speaker of the House to become president was this Tennessee representative & 11th president (Mason dropped $6,000.)
Scores going into FJ: Yoshie $5,600, Mason $7,600, Tony $2,400.
Final Jeopardy!
FAMOUS FAMILIES – In 2020 a former U.S. ambassador to Ireland, the last of 9 siblings in this dynastic family, died at 92
Yoshie and Tony were correct on FJ, with Yoshie doubling up to advance with $11,200.
Final scores: Yoshie $11,200, Mason $3,999, Tony $4,800.
Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Rachel Carson? DD2 – What is “Atonement”? DD3 – Who was Polk? FJ – What is Kennedy?