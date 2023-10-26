Donnie Darko Day Thread (10/26)

October 26th 2001 was the release date for Donnie Darko. This time travel thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Patrick Swayze, Drew Barrymore, and Noah Wylie.

If you have never seen this film, do yourself a favor and add it to your watchlist immediately. This one is a mind bender for sure with a heck of an emotional ending, set to Mad World by Gary Jules.

This isn’t a typical Halloween movie but the events unfold in early October with the culmination around Halloween.

Something to Discuss – Name your favorite underrated or overlooked Halloween movie.

