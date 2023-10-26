Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26TH, 2023:

American Horror Stories (Hulu)

Everybody Else Burns Series Premiere (The CW)

Explorer: Lake Of Fire Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Mr. Christmas Comes To Town (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Pluto Series Premiere (Netflix)

Run The Burbs Season Premiere (The CW)

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Stalked By My Stepsister (LMN)

The Despaired (BET+)

The Haunted Museum Season Premiere (Travel)

The Vanishing Triangle (Sundance Now)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27TH, 2023:

Castaway Diva (Netflix)

Christmas By Design (Hallmark)

Criminal Records (Apple TV+)

Curses! Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Five Nights At Freddy’s (Peacock)

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red Series Premiere (Disney+)

Lil’ Stompers Series Premiere (Peacock)

ONEFour: Against All Odds (Netflix)

Pain Hustlers (Netflix)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season Premiere (The CW)

Shoresy Season Premiere (Hulu)

Sister Death (Netflix)

South Park: Joining The Panderverse (Paramount+)

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (Prime Video)

Tore Series Premiere (Netflix)

Where Evil Lurks (Shudder)

Yellow Door: 90s Lo-Fi Film Club (Netflix)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH, 2023:

Bringing Christmas Home (Great American Family)

Castaway Diva Series Premiere (Netflix)

Masters Of Illusion Season Ten Premiere (The CW)

Metal Massacre (AXS TV)

Mystic Christmas (Hallmark)

World’s Funniest Animals Season Four Premiere (The CW)

Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH, 2023:

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Journey To Christmas (Great American Family)

Joyeux Noel (Hallmark)

Love At The Lodge (UP tv)

Secrets Of A Celebrity Nanny (Lifetime)

The Garden: Commune Or Cult (Showtime)

The Gilded Age Season Premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30TH, 2023:

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (Shudder)

Mayflies (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31ST, 2023:

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Premiere (Shudder)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1ST, 2023:

A Christmas Frequency (Hulu)

Black Cake Series Premiere (Hulu)

Reporting For Christmas (Hulu)

Voleuses (Netflix)

Wingwomen (Netflix)

