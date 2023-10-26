Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 69

Group 67 Results 66.67% Kamihime Project Sorrow, and eternal loneliness 66.67% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Vs. Rotatatron & Refreshinator (Remix) 66.67% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Taro 66.67% Chicory: A Colorful Tale This Colorful World 58.33% Tunic The Librarian 58.33% Axiom Verge 2 Monsoon 58.33% EndCycle VS Try Dodging! 50.00% Mad Rat Dead DLC Nightmare Road 50.00% Memento Mori Straight Ahead 50.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! PaⅢ.SENSATION [Yunosuke- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover) APRIL 2022 41.67% Memento Mori IV. The Sword 41.67% Final Fantasy VII Remake Costa del Sol (Jukebox Version) 41.67% Return to Monkey Island Main Theme 41.67% Sonic Frontiers Guardian: SHARK 41.67% Triangle Strategy Seven Saints 33.33% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster My home sweet home 33.33% Triangle Strategy Medical Temple 33.33% Shadow Warrior 3 Lotos 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Get set, Go! [MK feat.Kanae Asaba] 25.00% Halo Infinite Adjutant Resolution 25.00% Button City Button City Theme 2 25.00% Solar Ash Vignette: Horizon 16.67% Solar Ash Corroded Pleasures 16.67% Monster Train: First Class Remnant Waltz Remember The Fallen 41.67% Triangle Strategy Seven Saints 41.18% Sonic Frontiers Quest: SOS Backup 41.18% SnowRunner Alaska Ambience (Evening) 41.18% Outcore: Desktop Adventure The shounen one 41.18% Tunche Selva Contaminada 40.00% Cloud Gardens Cirrus 40.00% Impostor Factory Waking Up 40.00% LaTale Online Aurora Night ~ Starlight Girl 40.00% Unpacking Own Two Feet 40.00% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Sweet Mountain Act 3 (Remix) 40.00% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Forlock Twist 40.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Running Through the New World 40.00% God of War Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök 40.00% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Infinite Amethyst 40.00% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Inquisitive waltz 33.33% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster My home sweet home 33.33% Triangle Strategy Medical Temple 33.33% Shadow Warrior 3 Lotos 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Get set, Go! [MK feat.Kanae Asaba] 25.00% Halo Infinite Adjutant Resolution 25.00% Button City Button City Theme 2 25.00% Solar Ash Vignette: Horizon 16.67% Solar Ash Corroded Pleasures 16.67% Monster Train: First Class Remnant Waltz Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Sunday, October 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 69 is open until Sunday, October 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...