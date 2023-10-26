Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 69

Group 67 Results
|66.67%
|Kamihime Project
|Sorrow, and eternal loneliness
|66.67%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Vs. Rotatatron & Refreshinator (Remix)
|66.67%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Corrupt Taro
|66.67%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|This Colorful World
|58.33%
|Tunic
|The Librarian
|58.33%
|Axiom Verge 2
|Monsoon
|58.33%
|EndCycle VS
|Try Dodging!
|50.00%
|Mad Rat Dead DLC
|Nightmare Road
|50.00%
|Memento Mori
|Straight Ahead
|50.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|PaⅢ.SENSATION [Yunosuke- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover) APRIL 2022
|41.67%
|Memento Mori
|IV. The Sword
|41.67%
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Costa del Sol (Jukebox Version)
|41.67%
|Return to Monkey Island
|Main Theme
|41.67%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Guardian: SHARK
|41.67%
|Triangle Strategy
|Seven Saints
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|My home sweet home
|33.33%
|Triangle Strategy
|Medical Temple
|33.33%
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Lotos
|25.00%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Get set, Go! [MK feat.Kanae Asaba]
|25.00%
|Halo Infinite
|Adjutant Resolution
|25.00%
|Button City
|Button City Theme 2
|25.00%
|Solar Ash
|Vignette: Horizon
|16.67%
|Solar Ash
|Corroded Pleasures
|16.67%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Remnant Waltz
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Sunday, October 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 69 is open until Sunday, October 29th at 10:00PM Pacific