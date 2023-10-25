The Weekly Wrestling Thread Wreaks (Halloween) Havoc

It was a slow week for wrestling. The biggest thing this week was week one of Halloween Havoc kicking off. It was a great show, with the main event of Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch being one of the best women’s matches of the year.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch

2. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

3. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

4. IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair

5. Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher

2. Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

3. Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura

4. Mistico vs. Rocky Romero

5. Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade el Idolo

Retroactive best match of last week: Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (NJPW)

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa

Worst AEW match of the week:

-Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal

