Christine Night Thread (10/25)

Christine is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary of release in 2023. It won’t hit that milestone until December. We are celebrating a little early.

What happens when a nerdy high schooler finds the car of his dreams? He gets the girl and goes from zero to hero, right? RIGHT?

Director John Carpenter brings Stephen King’s classic story to life. The film would gross 21 million dollars on a 10 million dollar budget. It would also give new meaning to the term “Hell on Wheels”.

Something to Discuss – What’s your favorite killer car/road trip horror movie?

Bonus Round Question – What was your first car?

